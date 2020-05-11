Children's book publisher Patsy Aldana is first Canadian to be named Carle Honors Honoree

Canadian children's book publisher Patsy Aldana has been named one of the 2021 Carle Honors Honorees — the first non-American to be recognized.

The award, managed by the Eric Carle Museum, annually recognizes individuals who have dedicated their careers to children's literature, arts education and literacy.

There are four categories:

Artist, for lifelong innovation in the field;

Angel, whose generous resources are crucial to making illustrated children's book art exhibitions, education programs and related projects a reality;

Mentor, for editors, designers and educators who champion the art form;

Bridge, for individuals or organizations who have found inspired ways to bring the art of the picture book to larger audiences through work in other fields.

A committee chaired by children's literature historian and critic Leonard S. Marcus chose this year's honorees.

Aldana, the founder of Groundwood Books, is the 2021 Carle Honors Honoree for mentorship.

She has devoted her decades-long career to bringing new voices to books for children of all ages. She chaired the National Reading Campaign for seven years.

She is also the past president of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), president of the IBBY Trust and publisher of Aldana Libros, an imprint of Greystone Kids.

"This is a huge honour. Of course it's due to the many incredible people I've worked with at Groundwood and now Greystone," said Aldana in an email to CBC Books.

"And also thanks to the wonderful world of IBBY — where the world comes together to bring great books to kids everywhere, especially to children in crisis. Their situation is worse than ever right now."

Aldana was named to the Order of Canada in 2010 for her work in children's publishing and reading promotion in Canada and around the world.

Award-winning illustrator Raúl Colón is honored with the Artist award. Colón has illustrated over 30 children's books, including Draw!, Imagine!, Susanna Reich's José! Born to Dance, Frank McCourt's Angela's Christmas and Jill Biden's Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops.

Every Child a Reader, the not-for-profit arm of the Children's Book Council, was named the Angel honoree. The organization sponsors various literacy programs, including Children's Book Week, Children's & Teen Choice Book Awards and Get Caught Reading.

It also co-sponsors the National Ambassadorship for Young People's Literature with the Library of Congress.

Dennis M. V. David and Justin G. Schiller, founders of Battledore Ltd., have received the Bridge honour. David and Schiller have a combined 100-year career as dealers in rare and collectible children's books, related original illustration art and manuscripts.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the 2020 Carle Honors will be a virtual event to support the Museum and its art and literacy programs.

The Carle Honors Honorees will be celebrated at an event in fall 2021.