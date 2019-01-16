After battling the impossible, Zelie and Amari have finally succeeded in bringing magic back to the land of Orisha. But the ritual was more powerful than they could've imagined, reigniting the powers of not only the maji, but of nobles with magic ancestry, too.

Now, Zelie struggles to unite the maji in an Orisha where the enemy is just as powerful as they are. But when the monarchy and military unite to keep control of Orisha, Zelie must fight to secure Amari's right to the throne and protect the new maji from the monarchy's wrath.

With civil war looming on the horizon, Zelie finds herself at a breaking point: she must discover a way to bring the kingdom together or watch as Orisha tears itself apart.

Children of Virtue and Vengeance is the stunning sequel to Tomi Adeyemi's New York Times-bestselling debut Children of Blood and Bone, the first book in the Legacy of Orisha trilogy. (From Raincoast Books)

Children of Virtue and Vengeance is available in March 2019.

