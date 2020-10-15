CBC Books teams up with Forest of Reading Festival to celebrate the 2022 awards online
Virtual award ceremonies for the 2022 Forest of Reading will take place from May 17 to 19.
CBC Books will be presenting the 2022 Forest of Reading Award ceremonies on May 17, 18 and 19, 2022.
Hosted each spring, the Forest of Reading is Canada's largest annual recreational reading program where children and young adults pick their favourite authors and illustrators.
More than 270,000 students across Canada participate each year through their schools, public libraries, literacy centres and at home.
The schedule for this year's award ceremonies is:
May 17, 2022:
- 10:00 am ET: Blue Spruce Award
- 11:30 am ET: Red Maple Award
- 1:00 pm ET: White Pine Award
May 18, 2022
- 10:00 am ET: Yellow Cedar Award
- 11:30 am ET: Silver Birch Fiction Award
- 1:00 pm ET: Silver Birch Express Award
May 19, 2022
- 10:00 am ET: Le prix Tamarac
- 11:30 am ET: Le prix Mélèze
- 1:00 pm ET: Le prix Peuplier
Those with a subscription can tune in through Curio, CBC's educational service. The awards will also be available at CBC Books.
The 2022 Forest of Reading Awards follows a series of virtual celebrations that have been taking place throughout spring.
This is the third year that the celebrations and ceremonies are hosted online.
Forest of Reading has 10 awards, divided by age group and reading level. The seven English-language categories are:
- Blue Spruce Award: picture books for readers in kindergarten to Grade 2
- Silver Birch Express Award: fiction or nonfiction for readers in Grades 3-4
- Silver Birch Fiction Award: fiction for readers from Grades 3-6
- Yellow Cedar Award: nonfiction for readers in Grades 4-8
- Red Maple Award: fiction for readers in Grades 7-8
- White Pine Award: fiction for readers in high school
The seventh category, the Evergreen Award, is an adult program which is selected by a committee of library professionals. The nominees were announced in February and the winners will be announced in October.
The 10 finalists in each category are chosen by a committee of library practitioners.
The winners will be announced throughout the three-day ceremonies hosted by CBC Books.
The Forest of Reading program is presented by the Ontario Library Association and attended by students and young readers across Canada.
