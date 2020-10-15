CBC Books partners with Forest of Reading Festival to celebrate the 2021 awards online

CBC Books will be presenting the 2021 Forest of Reading Award ceremonies on May 18, 19 and 20, 2021.

Hosted each spring, the Forest of Reading is Canada's largest annual recreational reading program where children and young adults pick their favourite authors and illustrators.

Each spring, the Forest of Reading curates a wide selection of Canadian titles for school-aged children. Forest of Reading has 10 awards, divided by age group and reading level. Each award has 10 nominated titles and students across Canada vote on their favourite to determine the winner.

More than 270,000 students across Canada participate each year through their schools, public libraries, literacy centres and at home.

The schedule for this year's award ceremonies is:

May 18, 2021:

May 19, 2021

May 20, 2021

10:00 am ET: Le prix Tamarac

11:30 am ET: Le prix Mélèze

1:00 pm ET: Le prix Peuplier

The public can tune in through Curio , CBC's educational service.

The 2021 Forest of Reading Awards follows a series of virtual celebrations that have been taking place throughout April and May.

This is the second year that the celebrations and ceremonies are hosted online.

Forest of Reading has 10 awards, divided by age group and reading level. The six English-language categories are:

The 10 finalists in each category are chosen by a committee of of library practitioners.

The winners will be announced throughout the three-day ceremonies hosted by CBC Books .

The Forest of Reading program is presented by the Ontario Library Association and attended by students and young readers across Canada.