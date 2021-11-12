Canadian poet and broadcaster Phyllis Webb dead at 94

Canadian poet Phyllis Webb, who filled collections like The Vision Tree: Selected Poems and Wilson's Bowl with poignant insights on the human condition, died at the age of 94 on Nov. 11, 2021.

Her publisher, Talonbooks, confirmed with CBC Books that Webb died "peacefully, on her own terms" at Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island, B.C.

In the days before her death, Webb quoted the last words of one of her favourite poets, Gerald Manley Hopkins: "I am happy, so happy."

LISTEN | Ideas reflects on the life and work of Phyllis Webb:

The Art of Ideas: Poet, anarchist, intellectual, former radio producer, and co-creator of the program IDEAS, we honour Phyllis Webb in this documentary by Robert McTavish.

Webb was born on April 8, 1927 in Victoria. She graduated with a BA in philosophy from the University of British Columbia and spent many years travelling and living abroad before returning to B.C., and settling on Salt Spring Island.

The West Coast was influential on her life and work. "We all need to express something about our roots, I think, where we came from," she said in a 1983 CBC interview. "The sea and the surroundings of the West Coast are so implanted in me. I don't feel terribly comfortable anymore elsewhere."

Webb's writing career began in 1954, with the publication of the poetry collection Trio: First Poems, which also included work by Scottish poet Gael Turnbull and Canadian poet Eli Mandel.

"When you write a good poem, you really feel wonderful. No matter how desperate the poem may be. If the poem is good and you know it's good, it's tremendously exciting," she said in a 1983 CBC interview.

She would go on to publish nearly 20 collections between 1954 and 1999. Her 1982 collection, The Vision Tree, won the Governor General's Literary Prize for poetry.

The Vision Tree selects Webb's poetry from the 1950s to 1980s, and is imbued with imagery of the West Coast, as well as ruminations on depression and womanhood.

LISTEN | Phyllis Webb on winning the Governor General's Literary Prize for poetry:

Poet Phyllis Webb wins the Governor General's Literary Award in 1983: Phyllis Webb speaks to Morningside listeners about her award, her writing and her book The Vision Tree.

Other notable collections include 1980's Wilson's Bowl, 1984's Water and Light: Ghazals and Anti Ghazals, 1990's Hanging Fire and 1995's Nothing but Brush Strokes.

An anthology of her work, Peacock Blue: The Collected Poems of Phyllis Webb, was edited by John F. Hulcoop and published in 1994.

"I always felt and had an ambition to contribute to the literature of Canada, to help create that literature. I've been working at this for about 30 years now," she said in a 1983 CBC interview on Morningside, shortly after her Governor General's Literary Award win.

She worked for the CBC at the beginning of her career, as a freelancer and radio producer. She co-founded the CBC Radio program Ideas, alongside William A. Young, and was the executive producer from 1967-1969.

After completing her CBC tenure, she became a teacher. She taught poetry and creative writing at University of British Columbia, the University of Victoria and the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

LISTEN | Phyllis Webb reflects on the early days of Ideas:

The early days of Ideas on CBC Radio: Phyllis Webb talks to Paul Kennedy about the early days of IDEAS.

Later in her creative career, Webb would paint, take photographs and make collages.

She was named to the Order of Canada in 1992 and received the BC Gas Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.

— With files from Ideas