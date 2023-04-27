Canadian Olympic star Andre De Grasse publishing new book, Ignite, out this fall
The nonfiction book Ignite will be published on Oct. 17, 2023
Andre De Grasse, the Canadian Olympic and World sprint champion and author of the picture book Race with Me! is publishing his second book.
Taking cues from De Grasse's journey to becoming the most decorated male summer Olympian in Canadian history, Ignite: Unlock the Hidden Potential Within is a collection of the lessons De Grasse has learned about achieving success and finding happiness along the way.
"I'm excited to share these insights from the highs and lows of my journey toward being the best I can be, both on and off the track. I hope they will provide inspiration for people as they pursue their own goals in life," De Grasse said in a statement.
Ignite will share practical advice and stories from De Grasse's athletic career and beyond to help people unlock their own hidden potential and overcome challenges in life. This includes an exploration of how he learned to perform at his best under pressure – and pushing the limit of what seems humanly possible.
De Grasse's first book, Race with Me! is an inspirational picture book for kids about mindfulness, perseverance, and how he motivates himself to face every challenge as an underdog. It was a finalist for the 2022 Silver Birch Express Award.
The Canadian sprinter is a six-time Olympic medallist, winning one silver and two bronze medals at the Rio 2016 games, and one gold, one silver and one bronze medal in Tokyo in 2021.
Off the track, De Grasse is also the founder of the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation, which is committed to inspiring and empowering youth through access to sports, education and healthcare.
Ignite: Unlock the Hidden Potential Within will be released on Oct. 17, 2023. It will be published by HarperCollins Canada.