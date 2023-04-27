Canadian Olympic star Andre De Grasse publishing new book, Ignite, out this fall

Andre De Grasse, the Canadian Olympic and World sprint champion and author of the picture book Race with Me! is publishing his second book.

(HarperCollins Canada )

Taking cues from De Grasse's journey to becoming the most decorated male summer Olympian in Canadian history, Ignite: Unlock the Hidden Potential Within is a collection of the lessons De Grasse has learned about achieving success and finding happiness along the way.

"I'm excited to share these insights from the highs and lows of my journey toward being the best I can be, both on and off the track. I hope they will provide inspiration for people as they pursue their own goals in life," De Grasse said in a statement.

Player's Own Voice 35:29 Andre De Grasse at the speed of Sound Andre De Grasse, Canada’s top sprinter, was a very young man when he dashed his way into international stardom at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Five years later, the phenomenal athlete has evolved into a competitor who seems wise beyond his years. He’s a plugged-in and thoughtful parent now, who credits his three year old daughter with teaching him patience on the daily. He’s also a published author, having filled his unplanned pandemic down time with dedicated writing practise. His ‘Run With Me’ is an inspirational children’s book about mindfulness and perseverance. De Grasse is healthier now too, having learned patience the hard way, enduring the long and bumpy process of rehabbing a nagging hamstring injury. The only area in which De Grasse remains unchanged, we are delighted to learn, is in his approach to big race days. De Grasse has always had an instinct for saving his best performances til it matters most.

Ignite will share practical advice and stories from De Grasse's athletic career and beyond to help people unlock their own hidden potential and overcome challenges in life. This includes an exploration of how he learned to perform at his best under pressure – and pushing the limit of what seems humanly possible.

De Grasse's first book, Race with Me! is an inspirational picture book for kids about mindfulness, perseverance, and how he motivates himself to face every challenge as an underdog. It was a finalist for the 2022 Silver Birch Express Award .

The Canadian sprinter is a six-time Olympic medallist, winning one silver and two bronze medals at the Rio 2016 games, and one gold, one silver and one bronze medal in Tokyo in 2021.

Off the track, De Grasse is also the founder of the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation, which is committed to inspiring and empowering youth through access to sports, education and healthcare.

Andre De Grasse and 'Race With Me!' combine to raise $25,000 for Kids Help Phone Duration 2:53 Six-time Olympian Andre De Grasse returned to one of his former high schools, Father Michael McGivney Academy in Markham, Ont., to present a $25,000 cheque to Kids Help Phone alongside Jesse and Rob Briscoe. The father-son duo partnered with the Andre De Grasse foundation and 'RACE WITH ME!' to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity for young people during the pandemic.

Ignite: Unlock the Hidden Potential Within will be released on Oct. 17, 2023. It will be published by HarperCollins Canada.