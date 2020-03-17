Canadian children's writers & illustrators are sharing readings of their books online

As Canadians stay indoors this month, writers and illustrators across the country are filming readings of their books or drawing lessons for viewers to watch online.

Here's a collection of taped and upcoming readings and how to access them online. If you're a Canadian author who is planning a reading, send us an email with the details (when and how people can access it) or provide a link to the reading.

Ernest Cadorin

Ernest Cadorin is a writer and teacher of Zen martial arts. He self-published a book of stories called The Arrows of Zen.

He has posted a reading of one story, The Test, on his YouTube channel.

Monique Gray Smith

Monique Gray Smith is a mixed-heritage — Cree, Lakota and Scottish — author who often writes and speaks about the resilience of Indigenous communities in Canada. Her books Speaking Our Truth, You Hold Me Up and My Heart Fills With Happiness.

Gray Smith has uploaded readings of the picture books You Hold Me Up and My Heart Fills With Happiness on her YouTube channel.

Kerry MacGregor

Kerry MacGregor is a Canadian writer who now lives in France. She's a journalist who has contributed to CBC, the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star and other publications.

She's reading from her middle-grade novel series The Ice Chips, which is co-written by Roy MacGregor and illustrated by Kim Smith. Check out her YouTube channel for more readings.

Kenneth Oppel is an award-winning Toronto writer of YA, middle-grade and picture books. His bestselling work includes the Silverwing trilogy and Airborn, which won the 2004 Governor General's Literature Award for children's literature — text and the Michael L. Printz Honor Book. His latest books include Bloom, Inkling and The Nest.

Oppel plans to do daily short readings for three weeks, which started on March 16. Visit his Twitter page or YouTube channel for links to the readings.

Ahmad Danny Ramadan

Live reading of my children’s book Salma The Syrian Chef published by <a href="https://twitter.com/AnnickPress?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AnnickPress</a>! The book art is by Anna Bron! I will start with some notes about the book and the book tour then read! Come and join me for a reading! <a href="https://t.co/qvQ4L6bqGx">https://t.co/qvQ4L6bqGx</a> —@DannySeesIt

Ahmad Danny Ramadan is a novelist and children's writer based in Vancouver. His books include the novel The Clothesline Swing, which was longlisted for Canada Reads in 2018.

On his Twitter page, Ramadan hosted a live reading of his children's book Salma the Syrian Chef, published this month. It tells the story of a young girl who wants to make her mother — busy with job interviews and English classes — smile with a homemade Syrian meal.

Reading When We Were Alone! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bookchat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bookchat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bookreading?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bookreading</a> <a href="https://t.co/13UCRQ3Vl6">https://t.co/13UCRQ3Vl6</a> —@DaveAlexRoberts

David A. Robertson is a Winnipeg writer of Swampy Cree heritage. He has published 25 books across a variety of genres, including the graphic novels Will I See? and Sugar Falls, a Governor General's Literary Award-winning picture book called When We Were Alone, illustrated by Julie Flett, and the YA Reckoner series, which includes Strangers, Monsters and Ghosts.

Robertson did a live reading of When We Were Alone on his Twitter page on March 18. The moving picture book shares the conversation between a girl and her grandmother about the residential school system.

Esmé Shapiro

Alma and the Beast is a picture book by Esmé Shapiro. (Tundra Books)

Esmé Shapiro is a Canadian-American children's book writer based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her first book, Ooko, was a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award for young people's literature — illustration.

Shapiro read her book Alma and the Beast on Instagram live on March 16.

Danika Stone

Danika Stone is a writer from Alberta. She writes novels for teens, including Switchback, Internet Famous and All the Feels, as well as adults, including The Dark Divide and Edge Of Wild.

She posted a reading of her latest YA novel Switchback on YouTube.

Vikki VanSickle

Vikki VanSickle is a Toronto-based author of YA, middle-grade and picture books. Her work includes The Winnowing, a dark fantasy YA novel, as well as the Clarissa books, which include Words that Start with B, Love Is a Four-Letter Word and Days that End in Y. She has been a finalist for the Red Maple Book Award.

VanSickle did a Facebook Live reading from the Tundra Books page on March 18. She read the picture book Teddy Bear of the Year.

Jessica Young

Jessica Young is a Canadian teacher and writer based in Nashville. Her children's books include My Blue Is Happy, Play This Book, Pet This Book and more.

On her YouTube channel, she reads her picture book A Wish is a Seed.

Werner Zimmermann

Werner Zimmermann has illustrated dozens of Canadian children's books, including the Governor General's Literary Award finalist At the Pond, Brave Highland Heart and Whatever You Do, Don't Go Near That Canoe!

He posted this video on his Facebook page.