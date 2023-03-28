Content
Canada Reads

SPOILER ALERT: Find out which book was voted off on the Canada Reads finale

Click here to find out how the voting broke down on the finale of Canada Reads 2023.

The debates take place March 27-30 on CBC TV, CBC Radio and CBC Books

CBC Books ·
A row of five books lined up vertically against a white background.
The Canada Reads 2023 debates will take place March 27-30 on CBC TV, CBC Radio and CBC Books. (CBC)

On each day of Canada Readsthe panellists will vote to eliminate one book from the competition. Here's a record of who voted for who on each day of this season.

Finale: Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel, championed by Michael Greyeyes, was eliminated, as Ducks by Kate Beaton, championed by Mattea Roach won Canada Reads 2023

A book cover featuring a white tent under a night sky and a photo of a man with a braid wearing a dress shirt sitting sideways and looking at the camera.
Actor Michael Greyeyes is championing the novel Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel. (CBC)

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel was voted off during the finale of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:

Day Three: Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah, championed by Gurdeep Pandher, was voted off Canada Reads 2023

A book cover featuring the word HOTLINE repeated in orange, red, yellow and green type and a photo of a Sikh man in a turban sitting in the woods in the snow smiling happily.
Bhangra dancer Gurdeep Pandher is championing the novel Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah. (CBC)

Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah was voted off on Day Three of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:

TIE-BREAKER: Keegan Connor Tracy voted against Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah.

Read about how ties are broken on Canada Reads here.

Day Two: Greenwood by Michael Christie, championed by Keegan Connor Tracy, was voted off Canada Reads 2023

A book cover featuring a green image of a woman walking in a forest and a photo of a woman with blond hair and a jaunty hat smiling at the camera.
Actor, filmmaker and writer Keegan Connor Tracy is championing the novel Greenwood by Michael Christie. (CBC)

Greenwood by Michael Christie was voted off on Day Two of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:

Day OneMexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, championed by Tasnim Geedi, was voted off Canada Reads 2023

A book cover of a woman in a maroon dress sitting in front of green wallpaper and a close-up photo of a young woman with glasses.
TikTok star Tasnim Geedi is championing the novel Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. (CBC)

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia was voted off on Day One of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:

WARNING: The books chosen for Canada Reads deal with difficult topics, such as trauma and abuse. These stories may be shared during the broadcast. Click this link to find publicly available resources for support.

