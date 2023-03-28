SPOILER ALERT: Find out which book was voted off on the Canada Reads finale

On each day of Canada Reads, the panellists will vote to eliminate one book from the competition. Here's a record of who voted for who on each day of this season.

Actor Michael Greyeyes is championing the novel Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel. (CBC)

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel was voted off during the finale of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:

Bhangra dancer Gurdeep Pandher is championing the novel Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah. (CBC)

Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah was voted off on Day Three of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:

TIE-BREAKER: Keegan Connor Tracy voted against Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah.

Actor, filmmaker and writer Keegan Connor Tracy is championing the novel Greenwood by Michael Christie. (CBC)

Greenwood by Michael Christie was voted off on Day Two of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:

TikTok star Tasnim Geedi is championing the novel Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. (CBC)

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia was voted off on Day One of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:

WARNING: The books chosen for Canada Reads deal with difficult topics, such as trauma and abuse. These stories may be shared during the broadcast. Click this link to find publicly available resources for support.