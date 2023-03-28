Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada Reads

SPOILER ALERT: Find out which book was voted off on Day Two of Canada Reads

Click here to find out how the voting broke down on Day Two of Canada Reads 2023.

The debates take place March 27-30 on CBC TV, CBC Radio and CBC Books

CBC Books ·
The cast of Canada Reads 2023, from left to right: Tasnim Geedi, Mattea Roach, Gurdeep Pandher, host Ali Hassan, Keegan Connor Tracy and Michael Greyeyes.
The cast of Canada Reads 2023, from left to right: Tasnim Geedi, Mattea Roach, Gurdeep Pandher, host Ali Hassan, Keegan Connor Tracy and Michael Greyeyes. (Joanna Roselli/CBC)

On each day of Canada Readsthe panellists will vote to eliminate one book from the competition. Here's a record of who voted for who on each day of this season.

Day Two: Greenwood by Michael Christie, championed by Keegan Connor Tracy, was voted off Canada Reads 2023

A book cover featuring a green image of a woman walking in a forest and a photo of a woman with blond hair and a jaunty hat smiling at the camera.
Actor, filmmaker and writer Keegan Connor Tracy is championing the novel Greenwood by Michael Christie. (CBC)

Greenwood by Michael Christie was voted off on Day Two of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:

Day OneMexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, championed by Tasnim Geedi, was voted off Canada Reads 2023

A book cover of a woman in a maroon dress sitting in front of green wallpaper and a close-up photo of a young woman with glasses.
TikTok star Tasnim Geedi is championing the novel Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. (CBC)

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia was voted off on Day One of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:

WARNING: The books chosen for Canada Reads deal with difficult topics, such as trauma and abuse. These stories may be shared during the broadcast. Click this link to find publicly available resources for support.

Related Stories

now