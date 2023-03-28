SPOILER ALERT: Find out which book was voted off on Day Three of Canada Reads
The debates take place March 27-30 on CBC TV, CBC Radio and CBC Books
On each day of Canada Reads, the panellists will vote to eliminate one book from the competition. Here's a record of who voted for who on each day of this season.
Day Three: Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah, championed by Gurdeep Pandher, was voted off Canada Reads 2023
Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah was voted off on Day Three of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:
- Mattea Roach voted against: Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah
- Keegan Connor Tracy voted against: Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
- Gurdeep Pandher voted against: Ducks by Kate Beaton
- Michael Greyeyes voted against: Ducks by Kate Beaton
- Tasnim Geedi voted against: Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah
TIE-BREAKER: Keegan Connor Tracy voted against Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah.
Read about how ties are broken on Canada Reads here.
Day Two: Greenwood by Michael Christie, championed by Keegan Connor Tracy, was voted off Canada Reads 2023
Greenwood by Michael Christie was voted off on Day Two of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:
- Mattea Roach voted against: Greenwood by Michael Christie
- Keegan Connor Tracy voted against: Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
- Gurdeep Pandher voted against: Greenwood by Michael Christie
- Michael Greyeyes voted against: Greenwood by Michael Christie
- Tasnim Geedi voted against: Ducks by Kate Beaton
Day One: Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, championed by Tasnim Geedi, was voted off Canada Reads 2023
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia was voted off on Day One of Canada Reads 2023. Here's a breakdown of the voting:
- Mattea Roach voted against: Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- Keegan Connor Tracy voted against: Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- Gurdeep Pandher voted against: Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- Michael Greyeyes voted against: Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- Tasnim Geedi voted against: Greenwood by Michael Christie
WARNING: The books chosen for Canada Reads deal with difficult topics, such as trauma and abuse. These stories may be shared during the broadcast. Click this link to find publicly available resources for support.