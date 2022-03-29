'No one was born to become a refugee': Tareq Hadhad champions What Strange Paradise

With four books left on the Canada Reads table, and free agent Suzanne Simard's vote up for grabs, the panellists dug deeper into each of the books on the second day of debate.

There were four rounds — each focused on a book — where champions had to answer criticisms on structure, character development and how themes of hope and self-discovery were presented in their books.

Entrepreneur Tareq Hadhad, championing What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad , was the last panellist in the hot seat.

Tareq Hadhad, left, and host Ali Hassan on Day Two of Canada Reads 2022. (CBC)

What Strange Paradise tells the story of a nine-year-old boy named Amir, the only survivor from a ship of refugees coming to a small island nation. When Amir wakes up on a beach, surrounded by bodies and debris, he sees masked men and, instinctively, runs away. He finds safety with a local teenage girl, Vanna, who — troubled by the xenophobic attitudes of the officials, tourists and locals on her home island — becomes determined to deliver him to safer shores.

The novel tells their stories, while asking difficult questions about the global refugee crisis, like, "How did we get here?" and "What are we going to do about it?"

Hadhad, the CEO of Peace by Chocolate, spoke about how much What Strange Paradise resonated with his own experience as a former refugee from Syria. He argued that, in these cynical times, Canadians need to hear the powerful stories of refugees.

"No one was born to become an immigrant, no one was born to become a refugee. It is not a choice. It is not a decision. You are forced to go through that experience. [What Strange Paradise] certainly represented what it means to be that human being who lost everything and became a number on this certificate from the United Nations," said Hadhad.

The topic of refugees has been politicized by populists who turn anxiety into votes.

"The beauty of Omar is that he's brought the perspectives of other people on the boat and other people on the island who have different perspectives on what it means to be kind.

"The topic of refugees has been politicized by populists who turn anxiety into votes... I think that was the power of What Strange Paradise — it delivered on that topic very lightly, in a way that connects and humanizes refugees, in a way that no other book that I have read tells my own story. "

The cast of Canada Reads 2022 from left to right: host Ali Hassan, Tareq Hadhad, Suzanne Simard, Malia Baker, Mark Tewksbury and Christian Allaire. (Jeremy Gilbert/CBC)

