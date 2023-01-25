Mattea Roach champions Ducks by Kate Beaton on Canada Reads 2023

Jeopardy! super-champion Mattea Roach is championing the graphic memoir Ducks by Kate Beaton on Canada Reads 2023!

The great Canadian book debate will take place on March 27-30. This year, we are looking for one book to shift your perspective.

The debates will be hosted by Ali Hassan and will be broadcast on CBC Radio One, CBC TV, CBC Gem and on CBC Books.

A very personal story

Ducks is an autobiographical graphic novel that recounts author Kate Beaton's time spent working in the Alberta oil sands. With the goal of paying off her student loans, Beaton leaves her tight-knit seaside Nova Scotia community and heads west, where she encounters harsh realities, including the everyday trauma that no one discusses.

Beaton is a cartoonist from Nova Scotia who launched her career by publishing the comic strip Hark! A Vagrant online. The sassy historical webcomic gained a following of 500,000 monthly visitors and was eventually turned into a bestselling book. Beaton's success continued with the book Step Aside, Pops! and two children's books, King Baby and The Princess and the Pony.

"Going out there, I knew that I wasn't going to have a good time. I knew I wasn't gonna like it, but I knew that I should be grateful for the job I was going to get. The fact that somebody was going to hire me and give me money was the good thing. Back home, they were calling it things like 'money jail,'" Beaton told Shelagh Rogers during an interview on The Next Chapter.

"It doesn't evoke a sense of enjoyment, right? But I didn't know the details in any way. What I expected was to work for money that I should be grateful to have. And I never expected a corporation to treat me nicely, but I also didn't know exactly what I was stepping into."

LISTEN | Kate Beaton talks to Shelagh Rogers about Ducks:

The Next Chapter 20:51 Kate Beaton on Ducks Kate Beaton talks to Shelagh Rogers about her graphic memoir, Ducks.

Ducks was named one of CBC Books' top Canadian comics of 2022 and was also one of two Canadian books on Barack Obama's list of favourite books of 2022.

When writing the story, Beaton knew she was sharing her personal experience, but also that it would reflect the story of her wider Cape Breton community.

Interior pages from Kate Beaton's graphic memoir Ducks. (Drawn and Quarterly)

"There has been a lot of support since the book came out, since it's my autobiography. But I am also representing where I am from. So I always hope that I would do a good job of that, that I would represent my community and where I am from in an honest way and a way that will make people feel seen and heard, Beaton told Tom Power on Q.

It's this representation that has made the book's success so meaningful. "When people from home enjoy the book — that makes me feel the most gratified."

LISTEN | Kate Beaton reflects on the success of Ducks:

Q 11:41 Kate Beaton shares what happens when you receive a surprise endorsement from a former U.S. president Canadian cartoonist Kate Beaton got a surprise over the holidays when her graphic memoir Ducks landed on Barack Obama’s list of favorite books of 2022. She shares her reaction to the former U.S. president’s endorsement, and what happens to an author when they’re promoted by one of the world’s most famous literary tastemakers.

From Jeopardy! to Canada Reads

Mattea Roach is the most successful Canadian competitor in Jeopardy! history. In the spring of 2022, they won a record-setting 23 games. They appeared in the 2022 edition of Jeopardy!'s tournament of champions and will star in the Jeopardy! Masters spin-off.

They are also a writer and podcast host. They are originally from Halifax, but currently live in Toronto.

WATCH | Mattea Roach on life after Jeopardy!:

Jeopardy! thrust Mattea Roach into the spotlight, now what? Duration 10:23 Fresh off her run on Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions, Mattea Roach shares some secrets of her success at the iconic TV trivia game with The National’s Ian Hanomansing, while also talking about becoming a household name and the importance of LGBTQ representation.

"I'm proud of how I did. To get to play Jeopardy! one time, one game, is such a huge honour and is a life highlight for most people who get to do it. So the fact I've now gotten to play, in total, 26 games of Jeopardy!, a 24-2 record is something I am pretty happy with," Roach told The National in November, shortly after their record-setting Jeopardy! run ended. "I had so much fun."

The run turned Roach from a recent University of Toronto grad and aspiring law student into a household name in Canada.

"I've had so many cool opportunities come across my desk as a result of Jeopardy!, things I could have never really imagined," they said. "I feel like the my life is still in the process of changing because of Jeopardy!"

LISTEN | Mattea Roach reflects on how Jeopardy! changed their life:

The Sunday Magazine 25:04 Mattea Roach reflects on life after Jeopardy! Since her historic 23-win run on Jeopardy! in the spring, Mattea Roach has been keeping herself busy. The 24-year-old LSAT tutor has returned to the popular game show for its Tournament of Champions, started hosting a political podcast and signed with a literary agent to work on ideas for a possible book. But even with all those accomplishments, Roach says she’s constantly being asked what she’s going to do next. She joins Piya Chattopadhyay to talk about life after Jeopardy!, and all the pressure that comes with her newfound fame.

"It is a book that is a memoir about a young woman from the East Coast, who went to work in the oil sands. So there's an angle for people from the Maritimes, but I think there are the stories of a lot of other trade workers from Alberta, from other parts of the country represented," Roach said in their 30-second pitch on CBC Radio's Q.

This book is a window into so many critical conversations about the environment, about Indigenous land rights, about the student debt crisis and about gender relations. - Mattea Roach on why Ducks should win Canada Reads 2023

"This book is a window into so many critical conversations about the environment, about Indigenous land rights, about the student debt crisis and about gender relations. So there is an angle for every person to have their perspective shifted in some way."

LISTEN | The Canada Reads 2023 contenders speak with CBC Radio's Q: