Check out the Canada Reads 2020 podcast
CBC Books has released six pre-show podcast episodes to help get you acquainted with this year's lineup.
Given the ongoing developments with COVID-19 and the related travel concerns, Canada Reads has made the difficult decision to postpone next week's event until we can convene our stellar panel of advocates in front of a live audience.
Canada Reads content will still be featured next week (March 16-20), in a series of one hour programs dedicated to this year's books and authors.
Prior to this postponement, CBC Books released six pre-show podcast episodes to help get you acquainted with this year's lineup. You can download the episodes through CBC, iTunes or your favourite podcast app.
Episode 1: Get to know Canada Reads
Episode 2: From the Ashes
Episode 3: We Have Always Been Here
Episode 4: Radicalized
Episode 5: Son of a Trickster
Episode 6: Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club
The Canada Reads 2020 contenders
- Alayna Fender defending Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club by Megan Gail Coles
- Akil Augustine defending Radicalized by Cory Doctorow
- Amanda Brugel defending We Have Always Been Here by Samra Habib
- Kaniehtiio Horn defending Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson
- George Canyon defending From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.