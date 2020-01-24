Skip to Main Content
Check out the Canada Reads 2020 podcast
Canada Reads

Check out the Canada Reads 2020 podcast

CBC Books has released six pre-show podcast episodes to help get you acquainted with this year's lineup.
CBC Books ·
Canada Reads 2020 will take place March 16-19, 2020. (CBC)

Given the ongoing developments with COVID-19 and the related travel concerns, Canada Reads has made the difficult decision to postpone next week's event until we can convene our stellar panel of advocates in front of a live audience. 

Canada Reads content will still be featured next week (March 16-20), in a series of one hour programs dedicated to this year's books and authors.

Prior to this postponement, CBC Books released six pre-show podcast episodes to help get you acquainted with this year's lineup. You can download the episodes through CBCiTunes or your favourite podcast app. 

Episode 1: Get to know Canada Reads

An introduction to the great Canadian book debate, for the uninitiated-featuring highlights from past seasons, introduced by Canada Reads host Ali Hassan. 15:47

Episode 2: From the Ashes

An introduction to Canada Reads panellist country music star George Canyon and the book he is defending during the debates, From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle. 17:38

Episode 3: We Have Always Been Here

An introduction to Canada Reads panellist actor Amanda Brugel and the book she is defending during the debates, We Have Always Been Here by Samra Habib. 18:40

Episode 4: Radicalized

An introduction to Canada Reads panellist Raptors personality Akil Augustine and the book he is defending during the debates, Radicalized by Cory Doctorow. 19:45

Episode 5: Son of a Trickster

An introduction to Canada Reads panellist actor Kaniehtiio Horn and the book she is defending during the debates, Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson. 19:37

Episode 6: Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club

An introduction to Canada Reads panellist YouTube star Alayna Fender and the book she is defending during the debates, Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club by Megan Gail Coles. 19:03

The Canada Reads 2020 contenders

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.