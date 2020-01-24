Check out the Canada Reads 2020 podcast

Given the ongoing developments with COVID-19 and the related travel concerns, Canada Reads has made the difficult decision to postpone next week's event until we can convene our stellar panel of advocates in front of a live audience.

Canada Reads content will still be featured next week (March 16-20), in a series of one hour programs dedicated to this year's books and authors.

Prior to this postponement, CBC Books released six pre-show podcast episodes to help get you acquainted with this year's lineup. You can download the episodes through CBC, iTunes or your favourite podcast app.

Episode 1: Get to know Canada Reads

An introduction to the great Canadian book debate, for the uninitiated-featuring highlights from past seasons, introduced by Canada Reads host Ali Hassan. 15:47

Episode 2: From the Ashes

An introduction to Canada Reads panellist country music star George Canyon and the book he is defending during the debates, From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle. 17:38

Episode 3: We Have Always Been Here

An introduction to Canada Reads panellist actor Amanda Brugel and the book she is defending during the debates, We Have Always Been Here by Samra Habib. 18:40

Episode 4: Radicalized

An introduction to Canada Reads panellist Raptors personality Akil Augustine and the book he is defending during the debates, Radicalized by Cory Doctorow. 19:45

Episode 5: Son of a Trickster

An introduction to Canada Reads panellist actor Kaniehtiio Horn and the book she is defending during the debates, Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson. 19:37

Episode 6: Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club