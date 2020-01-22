Canada Reads spotlight: Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club by Megan Gail Coles

Given the ongoing developments with COVID-19 and the related travel concerns, Canada Reads has made the difficult decision to postpone the debates until we can convene our stellar panel of advocates in front of a live audience.

In place of the show, CBC Books is presenting a series of one-hour programs on CBC Radio dedicated to this year's books and authors.

Today's episode is about Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club by Megan Gail Coles. This novel revolves around a cast of flawed characters all connected to a trendy St. John's restaurant, The Hazel. Over the course of a snowy February day, they are implicated in each other's hopes, dreams and pains as they try to survive harsh economic times in the province.

Alayna Fender will defend Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club on Canada Reads 2020.

"My book is very much about power imbalance. It is about people who have power and people who do not, and why. The novel is set in a restaurant called the Hazel in downtown St. John's on Duckworth Street. It takes place over the course of one day in February. I set a hard story in the hardest part of the year.

"I know there will be people who are uncomfortable with the tone of the novel because it is so full on. It is unrelenting at times by design. There have been times when I have tried to approach this same discussion and I have been ignored. It seemed to me that the only way to get people to wake up was to actually stage the book inside of a living nightmare. But I urge everyone to be brave enough to move through it."

Shelagh Rogers talks to 2019 Giller Prize nominee, Megan Gail Coles, about Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club. 17:07

Megan Gail Coles on the Newfoundland you don't know

"There is quite a rural-urban divide in Newfoundland. There is a class-based differentiation between the bayman and the townie. This is something that is easily identifiable, not just in your complexion, but in your voice and your patterns of speech. The moment you open your mouth, people can place you. There's a lot of discrimination that is associated with this.

"That makes people very limited in the economic or employment experiences that they can have in the urban centre. To this day, people in rural Newfoundland are discriminated against in town. It is unfair, it is unfit and it's unkind. But it's never going to change unless we acknowledge it."

Small Game Hunting At The Local Coward Gun Club is a sombre and at times harrowing story that speaks to larger issues that the author feels Newfoundland needs to face. 17:36

"I've never in my life read a book written in this way. The voice is so unique — it's biting, it's smart, it's funny. As I was going along reading the book, I looked up reviews and all of these reviews talked about this bad thing. Wait for the bad thing.

"As I'm reading it, you can feel the build. It almost feels like you're on this train and it's going somewhere bad, but you don't know where it's going. Then you see it's going over a cliff, but you can't get off. The train goes over the cliff and it's horrible, but you survive. And then the train explodes. That's when I knew this was my book for Canada Reads 2020."

Canada Reads panellist Alayna Fender explains why she's defending Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club by Megan Gail Coles in this year's battle of the books. 10:24

Alayna Fender (AF): You've described the book as a love letter, a tough love letter, to Newfoundland in the past. Can you tell me a bit more about what you meant by that?

Megan Gail Coles (MGC): I think we have a very flawed notion of what unconditional love is. And in the past, I have heard people describe unconditional love as the kind of love where everything is forgiven without examination, without honesty. While I am examining some of the less than positive aspects of Newfoundland and Canadian culture, I am doing so in a way that expresses my deep devotion and love for that place where I was made.

AF: Because you want it to be better.

MGC: I want them and I also believe that they can be better.

AF: Do you have any advice to someone who's about to pick up your book or about to start reading the book going into it?

MGC: This is not a light-hearted romance. This is not your entertainment for the sake of entertainment. I am trying to communicate a need for change and so there's going to be discomfort and there's going to be things that are really painful.

It hurt a lot to write the book. It definitely hurt as much as it does to read it. And the characters are based on Canadians. The characters are inspired by our society. I hope that you engage with those characters in a way that makes you recognize them on the streets of your cities.