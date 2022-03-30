Canada Reads 2022: Watch the Day Three replay here

On Day Three of Canada Reads 2022, there are three books left in contention. Which book will be eliminated next?

Tareq Hadhad and the novel What Strange Paradise were voted off on Day Two of Canada Reads in a 3-1-1 vote. Hadhad is now a free agent alongside panellist Suzanne Simard, champion of Life in the City of Dirty Water by Clayton Thomas-Müller, which was voted off in the first day of debates.

This means that the final three books in contention are: Scarborough by Catherine Hernandez , championed by Malia Baker , Five Little Indians by Michelle Good , championed by Christian Allaire, and Washington Black by Esi Edugyan , championed by Mark Tewksbury .

The final three books in the running on Canada Reads 2022 (from left to right): Malia Baker, Mark Tewksbury and Christian Allaire. (Jeremy Gilbert/CBC)

The Canada Reads 2022 champions and their chosen books are:

The third round of Canada's annual great book debate (March 30, 2022) featured an engaging, and at times intense discussion as the five panellists debated on which of the three remaining books is the "one book to connect us."

Moderated by host Ali Hassan , the panellists reflected on their personal connections to the contending books and explored literary themes of inclusion, community and safety — with the ensuing conversation leading to a tense vote.

