Canada Reads 2020 Day Three: Watch the replay
On Day Three of Canada Reads 2020, there are now three books left in contention. Which book will be eliminated next?
Watch the recap of Day Three on this page or find other ways and times to tune in here.
On Day One, Radicalized by Cory Doctorow and defended by Akil Augustine was the first book to be eliminated. On Day Two, George Canyon championed From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle, but the book was the next to be removed from contention.
The third round of Canada's annual battle of the books (July 22, 2020) featured a lively discussion as the five panellists debated on which of the three remaining books is "the one that will bring Canada into focus."
Moderated by host Ali Hassan, the panellists talked about the contending books and literary concepts of setting, character, transformation and hope — with the tense discussion leading to another final vote.
Check this link to find out which book was voted off on Day Three of Canada Reads 2020.
The contenders and their chosen books are:
- Alayna Fender defending Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club by Megan Gail Coles
- Akil Augustine defending Radicalized by Cory Doctorow
- Amanda Brugel defending We Have Always Been Here by Samra Habib
- Kaniehtiio Horn defending Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson
- George Canyon defending From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle
Here's where you can watch the other days of debate:
Here are some other ways you can tune into Canada Reads 2020:
ON THE RADIO: Canada Reads will air on CBC Radio at 11:05 a.m. ET, CT, MT, PT; at 1:05 p.m. in Atlantic Canada; and at 1:35 p.m. in Newfoundland and Labrador. A repeat of the show will air at 10:05 p.m. local time, 10:35 p.m. in Newfoundland and Labrador.
ON TV: CBC TV will broadcast Canada Reads at 4 p.m. local time.
PODCAST: New episodes of Canada Reads will be posted daily on CBC and on iTunes.
