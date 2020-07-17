Canada Reads 2020 Day Three: Watch the replay

On Day Three of Canada Reads 2020, there are now three books left in contention. Which book will be eliminated next?

On Day One, Radicalized by Cory Doctorow and defended by Akil Augustine was the first book to be eliminated. On Day Two, George Canyon championed From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle, but the book was the next to be removed from contention.

The third round of Canada's annual battle of the books (July 22, 2020) featured a lively discussion as the five panellists debated on which of the three remaining books is "the one that will bring Canada into focus."

Moderated by host Ali Hassan, the panellists talked about the contending books and literary concepts of setting, character, transformation and hope — with the tense discussion leading to another final vote.

The contenders and their chosen books are:

ON THE RADIO: Canada Reads will air on CBC Radio at 11:05 a.m. ET, CT, MT, PT; at 1:05 p.m. in Atlantic Canada; and at 1:35 p.m. in Newfoundland and Labrador. A repeat of the show will air at 10:05 p.m. local time, 10:35 p.m. in Newfoundland and Labrador.

ON TV: CBC TV will broadcast Canada Reads at 4 p.m. local time.

PODCAST: New episodes of Canada Reads will be posted daily on CBC and on iTunes.