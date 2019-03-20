Skip to Main Content
Canada Reads 2019 Day Three: Watch the replay

Only three books remain in contention in the annual battle of the books!
Another has fallen! Join host Ali Hassan as five celebrated Canadians enter the ring with their books. This year's theme is One Book to Move You. Which title will be voted off the bookshelf next? 1:13:40

On Day Three of Canada Reads 2019, it's down to three books left in contention. Which book will be the next to go?

Watch the replay of Day Three on this page or find other ways and times to tune in here.

On Day One, The Woo-Woo by Lindsay Wong and defended by Joe Zee, was the first book to be removed from contention. On Day Two, Yanic Truesdale valiantly championed the novel Suzanne by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette and translated by Rhonda Mullins, but was ultimately eliminated.

The third round of Canada's annual battle of the books (March 27, 2019) was intense as the five panellists debated on which of the three remaining books is the one all Canadians must read.

Moderated by host Ali Hassan, the panellists talked about how the contending books explore themes of diverse representation, overcoming loss and the power of hope — with the lively discussion leading to an emotional final vote.

Check out this link to see which book was voted off on Day Three of Canada Reads 2019

The Canada Reads 2019 contenders are:

Catch up on the other episodes of Canada Reads 2019:

