Canada Reads 2019 Day Three: Watch the replay
On Day Three of Canada Reads 2019, it's down to three books left in contention. Which book will be the next to go?
Watch the replay of Day Three on this page or find other ways and times to tune in here.
On Day One, The Woo-Woo by Lindsay Wong and defended by Joe Zee, was the first book to be removed from contention. On Day Two, Yanic Truesdale valiantly championed the novel Suzanne by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette and translated by Rhonda Mullins, but was ultimately eliminated.
The third round of Canada's annual battle of the books (March 27, 2019) was intense as the five panellists debated on which of the three remaining books is the one all Canadians must read.
Moderated by host Ali Hassan, the panellists talked about how the contending books explore themes of diverse representation, overcoming loss and the power of hope — with the lively discussion leading to an emotional final vote.
Check out this link to see which book was voted off on Day Three of Canada Reads 2019
The Canada Reads 2019 contenders are:
- Chuck Comeau defending Homes by Abu Bakr al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung
- Lisa Ray defending Brother by David Chariandy
- Ziya Tong defending By Chance Alone by Max Eisen
- Yanic Truesdale defending Suzanne by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, translated by Rhonda Mullins
- Joe Zee defending The Woo-Woo by Lindsay Wong
Catch up on the other episodes of Canada Reads 2019:
