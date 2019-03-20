Skip to Main Content
Canada Reads 2019 Day One: Watch the replay

Canada Reads 2019 Day One: Watch the replay

The battle of the books begins!
CBC Books ·
The battle of the books begins! Join host Ali Hassan as five celebrated Canadians enter the ring with their books. This year's theme is One Book to Move You. Which title will be voted off the bookshelf first? 1:10:16

The opening round of Canada Reads, the annual battle of the books, kicked off March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the recap of Day One on this page or find other ways and times to tune in here.

Over the four-day event, the five panellists will bring their diverse perspectives to this year's theme: One Book to Move You. This year's host is comedian Ali Hassan.

Each panellist had an opportunity to deliver an opening pitch for their respective book, then defend it when the question turned to whether their book was truly the one that all Canadians need to read right now.

The Day One debates — which touched on themes such as mental wellness, racial harmony, overcoming adversity and understanding the human condition — were engaging and persuasive.

After one hour of debate, the five panellists had to vote one book off the show. 

Check this link to find out which book was voted off on Day One of Canada Reads 2019.

The Canada Reads 2019 contenders are:

Catch up on the other episodes of Canada Reads 2019:

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us