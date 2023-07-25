Canada Reads winner Kate Beaton wins 2023 Eisner Awards for best writer/artist and best graphic memoir

Canadian cartoonist Kate Beaton, whose book Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands was the first comic to win Canada Reads in 2023, is among the winners of the 2023 Eisner Awards.

This year's Eisner Awards were presented in a gala awards ceremony on July 21 during the San Diego Comic Convention.

The U.S. prizes recognize the best in comic books and graphic novels creators and publications. The books must be published in the U.S., but nominated creators are from around the world. The winners are chosen through voting by professionals in the comic book industry.

Named after the acclaimed American cartoonist Will Eisner, the awards are celebrating their 35th anniversary this year.

Beaton was named the best writer/artist and her book Ducks won best graphic memoir.

In Ducks, Beaton tells the autobiographical story of leaving her tight-knit seaside Nova Scotia community to pay off her student loans working in the Albertan oil sands where she encounters harsh realities, including the everyday trauma that no one discusses.

Beaton intended for Ducks to reflect the story of her wider Cape Breton community and the tradition of people on the East Coast who move away from their beloved homeland to seek more opportunities elsewhere.

Originally from Nova Scotia, Beaton is also the author of the historical webcomic strip Hark! A Vagran which launched her career, Step Aside, Pops!, and two children's books, King Baby and The Princess and the Pony.

Beaton was among six Canadian winners at this year's Eisner Awards.

J. Bone and American voice actor Kevin Conroy won best short story for Finding Batman in DC Pride 2022.

Darwyn Cooke, with American writers Richard Stark and Ed Brubaker, and British artist Sean Phillips, won best graphic album—reprint for Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call.

American cartoonist Lynda Barry and editor Peggy Burns, won best archival collection/project—strips (at least 20 years old) for Come Over Come Over, It's So Magic and My Perfect Life.

The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions, edited by Alison Halsall and Jonathan Warren, won best academic/scholarly work.

Chip Zdarsky won best new series for Public Domain. This is the fifth time Zdarksy has won an Eisner Award.

He won best new series for Sex Criminals with American author Matt Fraction in 2014, best humour publication for Jughead with Ryan North, American comics artists Erica Henderson and Derek Charm in 2017, best single issue/one-shot for Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #310 in 2019 and best digital comic for Afterlift with Jason Loo in 2020.

