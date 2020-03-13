Canada Reads 2020 postponed

Canada Reads 2020 has been postponed. New broadcast dates will be announced at a later time.

Given the ongoing developments with COVID-19 and the related travel concerns, Canada Reads has made the difficult decision to postpone next week's event until we can convene our stellar panel of advocates in front of a live audience.

Canada Reads content will still be featured next week, in a series of one-hour programs on CBC Radio dedicated to this year's books and authors.

CBC Books has released six podcast episodes to help get you acquainted with this year's lineup. You can download the episodes through CBC, iTunes or your favourite podcast app.