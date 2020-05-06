Brendan Kelly's The Good Fight wins $10K J.W. Dafoe Book Prize, for best nonfiction book about Canada

Academic Brendan Kelly has won the 2020 J. W. Dafoe Book Prize for his book The Good Fight.

The J.W. Dafoe Book Prize, worth $10,000, is awarded to the best book about Canada, Canadians or Canada's place in the world.

The Good Fight chronicles Canada's diplomatic history through the life of Marcel Cadieux, one of the few francophones in the Canadian public service before official bilingualism was established in 1969 and arguably the most important francophone diplomat and civil servant in Canadian history.

The award was created in memory of John Wesley Dafoe, the editor of the Manitoba Free Press, later renamed the Winnipeg Free Press, from 1901-1944.

The 2020 prize will be formally awarded at the J.W. Dafoe Foundation's Book Prize Dinner in fall 2020 in Winnipeg.