Billy-Ray Belcourt & André Forget among finalists for $60K Amazon Canada First Novel Award

Alberta writer Billy-Ray Belcourt and Toronto-born author André Forget are among the six finalists for the 2023 Amazon Canada First Novel Award.

Belcourt is nominated for his book A Minor Chorus while Forget is nominated for In the City of Pigs .

The award is a collaboration between Amazon Canada and The Walrus. It recognizes the best debut Canadian novel of the year.

This year's winner will receive $60,000 while the remaining finalists will each receive $6,000.

Belcourt's A Minor Chorus follows an unnamed narrator who abandons his thesis and goes back to his hometown, where he has a series of intimate encounters bringing the modern queer and Indigenous experience into focus. The novel was also longlisted for the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize .

LISTEN | Billy-Ray Belcourt discusses A Minor Chrous: The Next Chapter 14:25 Billy Ray Belcourt on A Minor Chorus: A Novel Billy Ray Belcourt talks to Ryan B. Patrick about his novel, A Minor Chorus.

Forget's novel In the City of Pigs centres around a failed musician desperate to make something of himself in a new city. Trying his hand at journalism, Forget's character soon finds himself exposed to the sordid underbelly of high-powered elites where, navigating his own impulses and material desires, he must decide the kind of person he wants to be.

In the City of Pigs was also longlisted for the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize .

The other finalists are Bad Cree by Jessica Johns, Hollow Bamboo by William Ping, The Island of Forgetting by Jasmine Sealy and In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas.

Johns's Bad Cree is about an Indigenous character's attempt to reconnect with their land and culture. It centres around a young woman named Mackenzie who is haunted by terrifying nightmares and wracked with guilt about her sister Sabrina's untimely death.

Jessica Johns is a Vancouver-based writer, visual artist and member of Sucker Creek First Nation in Treaty 8 Territory in northern Alberta. Johns won the 2020 Writers' Trust Journey Prize for the short story Bad Cree, which evolved into the novel of the same name.

LISTEN | Jessica Johns discusses Bad Cree: The Next Chapter 2:52 Jessica Johns on Bad Cree Jessica Johns on the inspiration behind her book, Bad Cree.

Ping's novel Hollow Bamboo is based on a true story and uses elements of magical realism and satire to explore the history of Chinese emigration to Newfoundland through a familial lens.

Ping is a Chinese Canadian writer from Newfoundland. Hollow Bamboo was written as a creative thesis for his MA at Memorial University. He is also a producer with CBC Newfoundland.

LISTEN | William Ping discusses Hollow Bamboo: St John's Morning Show 12:47 William Ping's New Book: Hollow Bamboo It’s a ‘speculative biography’ that is seeped in real history. What’s fascinating, is that a lot of what William Ping initially imagined about his grandfathers experience as a Chinese immigrant in Newfoundland, was actually true. We connect the dots with this provinces next big literary expo, who also happens to be a newsreader here at CBC.

Sealy's The Island of Forgetting is a coming-of-age story spanning four generations, each from the perspective of a different family member who must navigate desire, duty, identity and family secrets while running a beachfront hotel.

Sealy is a Barbadian Canadian writer based in Vancouver. She won the 2020 UBC/HarperCollins Best New Fiction Prize and was longlisted for the 2017 CBC Short Story Prize.

LISTEN | Jasmine Sealy discusses The Island of Forgetting: On The Coast 8:15 Author Jasmine Sealy on debut novel "The Island of Forgetting" Author Jasmine Sealy joins us to talk about her debut novel "The Island of Forgetting," which is a nuanced observation about tourism and the impact it has on local residents. Tomorrow, she is taking part in a panel discussion at Vancouver Writers Fest.

Thomas's In the Upper Country is a fictional portrayal of mid-19th century southern Ontario through the eyes of a young Black journalist.

Thomas is a writer, carpenter and land steward. Born and raised in Ottawa, he is of Black and mixed heritage descended from Trinidad and the British Isles. CBC Books named Thomas a Black writer to watch in 2023.

LISTEN | Kai Thomas discusses In the Upper Country: The Next Chapter 13:02 Kai Thomas on Upper Country TNC contributor Ryan B. Patrick interviews Kai Thomas about his historical fiction novel, Upper Country.

The jury is composed of Sharon Bala, author of The Boat People, Kim Fu, author of the story collection Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century, Heather O'Neill, author of Lullabies for Little Criminals and Zalika Reid-Benta, author of the short story collection Frying Plantain.

"These six shortlisted books represent, to me, the beauty, breadth, innovation, risk, reckoning, and reinvention happening in Canadian literature right now. Each one is a tremendous achievement," Fu, one of the jurors, said in a press statement.

Last year's winner was Pik-Shuen Fung for her novel Ghost Forest.

Other past winners include Michelle Good for her novel Five Little Indians , Stéphane Larue for The Dishwasher, Joy Kogawa for Obasan, Rohinton Mistry for Such a Long Journey, Anne Michaels for Fugitive Pieces and Madeleine Thien for Certainty.

The prize also gives out an annual award for a youth short story. Writers between the ages of 13 and 17 are eligible to submit stories under 3,000 words for consideration.

Six writers made the youth shortlist: Ria Baxi from Brampton, Ont.; Clover Long from Toronto; Anna Pan from Richmond Hill, Ont.; Danica Popovic from Calgary; Anneka Tracey from Vancouver and Maggie Yang also from Vancouver.

The winner of the youth category will receive $5,000, with the remaining finalists each taking home $500.

"I read hundreds of stories, penned by young writers from across the country. Imbibing their words was both a privilege and a pleasure. These authors bend and blend genres. They write with authenticity and confidence, plumbing emotions and rendering vivid scenery. The future of CanLit is in these stories and it's a bright one indeed," juror Bala said in a press statement.

The winners of both the Amazon First Novel Award and the youth short story award will be announced at an in-person event on May 31.