Bilal Baig, francesca ekwuyasi, Matthew James Weigel finalists for $10K prize for emerging LGBTQ writers

Bilal Baig, francesca ekwuyasi and Matthew James Weigel are the finalists for the 2022 Dayne Ogilvie Prize for LGBTQ2S+ Emerging Writers.

The $10,000 award is presented to an emerging Canadian writer who identifies as (but is not limited to) lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or Two-Spirit for an outstanding debut book in any genre. Books published between Jan. 1, 2020, and May 31, 2022, were eligible for submission.

Canadian artist Robin Pacific established this prize in 2007 to honour her late friend, Dayne Ogilvie, who was a respected editor, writer and lover of the arts.

The 2022 finalists were selected by a jury composed of Billy-Ray Belcourt, Samra Habib and Zoey Leigh Peterson. They will also select the winner.

Baig is a Toronto queer, trans-feminine, Muslim playwright, performer and workshop facilitator. Their first play, Acha Bacha, had its world premiere in 2018. Baig is a facilitator at Story Planet, where they develop workshops for youth in under-resourced neighbourhoods in Toronto focused on creative writing and literacy.

Baig is also the playwrights unit facilitator for the Paprika Festival and the lead and co-creator of the CBC original comedy series Sort Of.

"With Acha Bacha, Bilal Baig preserves the sacredness of subtleties expressed in Urdu without compromise. Their work expertly navigates translation, capturing unspeakable and complex truths that are often lost in translation," the jury said in a statement.

"The text is an important addition to Canadian literature and offers a much-needed perspective on what it feels like to search for love, self-acceptance and pockets of safety while living in the Pakistani diaspora as a second-generation queer person."

ekwuyasi is a writer, artist and filmmaker. She was born in Lagos and is currently based in Halifax. Her work explores themes of faith, family, queerness, consumption, loneliness and belonging. Her writing has been published in Winter Tangerine Review, Brittle Paper, Transition Magazine, the Malahat Review, Visual Art News, Vol. 1 Brooklyn and Guts magazine. Her story Orun is Heaven was longlisted for the 2019 Journey Prize.

Butter Honey Pig Bread, her first novel, was longlisted for the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize. Roger Mooking championed Butter Honey Pig Bread on Canada Reads 2021.

Butter Honey Pig Bread tells the interwoven stories of twin sisters, Kehinde and Taiye, and their mother, Kambirinachi. Kambirinachi feels she was born an ogbanje, a spirit that plagues families with misfortune by dying in childhood to cause its mother misery. She believes that she has made the unnatural choice of staying alive to love her human family and now lives in fear of the consequences of that decision.

"It is clear from the very first sentences that francesca ekwuyasi's Butter Honey Pig Bread is an ambitious and assured debut. What is extraordinary, though, is that from those first sentences the novel keeps expanding in both breadth and depth like a slowly unfurling universe," said the jury in a statement.

Weigel is a Dene and Métis poet and artist based in Edmonton. He is the designer for Moon Jelly House press and his words and art have been published in Arc, The Polyglot and The Mamawi Project. Weigel is a National Magazine Award finalist, a Cécile E. Mactaggart Travel Award winner and the 2020 Vallum Chapbook Award winner.

His work includes the chapbook, It Was Treaty/It Was Me, and debut collection Whitemud Walking, a work that uses photography and nonfiction prose alongside poetry to invoke the treaties as he reconciles his own story with Canada's history of colonialism.

"Matthew James Weigel's Whitemud Walking is a feat of both imagination and design. At the levels of content, form and book design, Weigel renders the high-pressure act of gleaning from colonial archives some sense of Indigenous life and political thought," the jury said.

"He skillfully blends the traditions of conceptual poetry and Indigenous autobiography to make something beautiful and endlessly innovative that brings into focus the act of treaty-making as one of deep care from an Indigenous point of view."

This year, for the first time, the $10,000 winner will be announced at the annual Writers' Trust Awards on Nov. 2. The remaining finalists will each receive $1,000.

"Incorporating the Dayne Ogilvie Prize into Writers' Trust's array of fall awards is an important and necessary step in elevating the writing of Canadian LGBTQ2S+ emerging writers," said Charlie Foran, executive director of Writers' Trust.

"Canada is home to a thriving and vibrant LGBTQ2S+ literary community that continues to be influential within the country's arts scene, and it's time we recognize those stories on the same stage as our other awards."

Last year's winner was Jillian Christmas. Other past winners include Arielle Twist, Kai Cheng Thom, Amber Dawn, Farzana Doctor and Zoe Whittall.

The Writers' Trust of Canada is an organization that supports Canadian writers through literary awards, fellowships, financial grants, mentorships and more.

The organization was founded in 1976 by Margaret Atwood, Pierre Berton, Graeme Gibson, Margaret Laurence and David Young.

It also gives out several prizes in recognition of the year's best in fiction, nonfiction and short story, as well as mid-career and lifetime achievement awards.