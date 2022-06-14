Beth Powning among this year's New Brunswick Book Award winners

American Canadian author Beth Powning is among the winners of the 2022 New Brunswick Awards.

The annual awards, presented in partnership by the Writers' Federation and The Fiddlehead magazine, celebrate New Brunswick authors in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and children's picture book categories.

The 7th edition of the awards were presented in a virtual ceremony on June 4 in Fredericton. The shortlist of 12 books was announced in March.

Powning won the Mrs. Dunster's Award for Fiction for her novel, The Sister's Tale.

In The Sister's Tale , Josephine Galloway, a sea captain's wife, is drawn to taking in a British home child named Flora. When Josephine suddenly becomes the manager of a boarding house, she is faced with bringing harmony, stability and peace to the lives of several women, including Flora's and her own.

Beth Powning is an American-born writer living in Markhamville, N.B. Her other books include the nonfiction work Seeds of Another Summer, the memoir Shadow Child and the novels The Hatbox Letters and The Sea Captain's Wife.

The full list of winners is below:

Mrs. Dunster's Award for Fiction: The Sister's Tale by Beth Powning

The Sister's Tale by Beth Powning Alice Kitts Memorial Award for Excellence in Children's Writing: Disaster at the Highland Games by Riel Nason, illustrated by Nathasha Pilotte

Disaster at the Highland Games by Riel Nason, illustrated by Nathasha Pilotte The Fiddlehead Poetry Book Prize : Myself a Paperclip by Triny Finlay

: Myself a Paperclip by Triny Finlay Writers' Federation of New Brunswick Nonfiction Award: Senior Management by Martha Vowles

The 2022 judges were Richard Cumyn, Kari-Lynn Winters, Julie Sedivy and Isabella Wang.