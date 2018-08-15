Anne with an E renewed for a 3rd season on CBC and Netflix

CBC and Netflix are greenlighting a third season of the award-winning historical series Anne with an E, inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel Anne of Green Gables.

The show follows an irrepressible, red-headed orphan named Anne whose undying optimism and love of nature charms her foster parents, siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert.

Series executive producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier have expanded Anne's story beyond Montgomery's original novel, and added diverse new characters and storylines.

"Our beloved Anne will be 16 years old when we return to this season (three) full of romantic complications, bold adventures and dramatic discoveries," said showrunner Walley-Beckett in a news release.

"I will explore important, contemporary themes that I hope will continue to resonate with, and inspire and uplift, our audience."

The second season of the television show begins in Canada on Sept. 23, 2018. The first season received 13 Canadian Screen Award nominations and won for best drama series.

The third season is expected to go into production this winter and premiere later in 2019.