Annahid Dashtgard
Annahid Dashtgard is the author of Breaking the Ocean: A Memoir of Race, Rebellion and Reconciliation
Annahid Dashtgard is an author, change-maker and co-founder of Anima Leadership, a boutique consulting company specializing in issues of diversity, inclusion and anti-racism. She has written for The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, Briarpatch magazine, Room magazine and CBC.
Her first book, Breaking the Ocean: A Memoir of Race, Rebellion and Reconciliation, is both a memoir and a guide to facing discrimination, racism and trauma in society. She is currently at work on her second book, a collection of essays on the theme of belonging.
Dashtgard lives in Toronto, ON.
