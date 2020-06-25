Annahid Dashtgard is an author, change-maker and co-founder of Anima Leadership, a boutique consulting company specializing in issues of diversity, inclusion and anti-racism. She has written for The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, Briarpatch magazine, Room magazine and CBC.

Her first book, Breaking the Ocean: A Memoir of Race, Rebellion and Reconciliation, is both a memoir and a guide to facing discrimination, racism and trauma in society. She is currently at work on her second book, a collection of essays on the theme of belonging.

Dashtgard lives in Toronto, ON.

