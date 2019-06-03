Aminder Dhaliwal, Sarah Raughley among 2019 Aurora Award finalists

Woman World by Aminder Dhaliwal, Legacy of Light by Sarah Raughley and Cross Fire by Fonda Lee are among the books nominated for the 2019 Aurora Awards, an annual literary event celebrating Canadian science fiction and fantasy.

Dhaliwal is nominated in the best graphic novel category for her debut book Woman World. A collection of her popular Instagram comic strip, Woman World takes place in a future where a birth defect has wiped out the male gender and leaves an environmentally-depleted planet populated entirely by women. Only granny remembers a time of mall cop heroes and 'that's what she said' jokes.

Here are all the best graphic novel nominees:

Crash and Burn by Finn Lucullan and Kate Larking

FUTILITY: Orange Planet Horror by Rick Overwater and Cam Hayden

It Never Rains by Kari Maaren

Krampus Is My Boyfriend! by S.M. Beiko

Woman World by Aminder Dhaliwal

Raughley is among the best young adult novel finalists for the third book in her Effigies series Legacy of Light. The fantasy novel takes place in a world where four girls imbued with elemental powers are tasked to save the world, until it turns on them in the face of a rising dark order.

Lee is also nominated in the young adult category for her book Cross Fire, a book in her Aurora Award-winning Exo series. The novel envisions a future where Earth has been colonized by aliens, who maintain a peaceful co-existence until a sudden order to 'withdraw' leaves the planet vulnerable to hostile invasion. Lee won two Aurora Awards in 2018, including best novel for Jade City and best YA novel for Exo.

Here are all the best young adult novel nominees:

Children of the Bloodlands: The Realms of Ancient by S.M. Beiko

Cross Fire: An Exo Novel by Fonda Lee

The Emerald Cloth by Clare C Marshall

Exit Plans for Teenage Freaks by 'Nathan Burgoine

Finding Atlantis by J.M. Dover

Legacy of Light by Sarah Raughley

The Sign of Faust by Éric Desmarais

Timefall by Alison Lohans

Southern Alberta writer C.L. Polk is a nominee in the best novel category for her debut book Witchmark. The fantasy novel follows a war veteran named Miles Singer, who works as a doctor and must hide his magical healing gifts. The book was a 2018 Nebula Award nominee and a 2019 Lambda Literary Award finalist for LBGTQ/SF/F/horror.

Here are all the best novel nominees:

Armed in Her Fashion by Kate Heartfield

Graveyard Mind by Chadwick Ginther

One of Us by Craig DiLouie

They Promised Me The Gun Wasn't Loaded by James Alan Gardner

The Quantum Magician by Derek Künsken

Witchmark by C. L. Polk

Members of the Canadian Science Fiction & Fantasy Association will vote for the winners. They will be revealed at Can-Con 2019 in Ottawa from Oct. 18-20, 2019.

Read about the nominees in other categories on the Aurora Awards website.