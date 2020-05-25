Amazing Hockey Stories: Hayley Wickenheiser

When Hayley Wickenheiser was young, there weren't any teams for girls in her small Saskatchewan town, so she played on boys' teams instead. Hayley was always a standout on the ice, making the Canadian Women's team at age 15. Her skills and legendary hard shot earned Hayley the record for most points in Olympic hockey, in addition to five medals. And she continues to inspire — her annual hockey festival for girls is empowering a new generation. Go, Hayley, go! (From Scholastic)

