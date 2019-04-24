Alootook Ipellie, Fiona Smyth are the 2019 inductees to Canadian cartooning hall of fame

Inuit artist Alootook Ipellie and Toronto comic creator Fiona Smyth will be inducted into the Giants of the North Hall of Fame at the annual Doug Wright Awards on May 11.

Ipellie, who died in 2007, was a well-known artist whose work appeared in galleries throughout Canada and Europe. His work included the comic strip Nuna and Vut, which ran in Nunatsiaq News for three years and often satirized the experience of Inuit men and women in Canada.

His book Arctic Dreams and Nightmares collects 20 short stories with ink drawings.

Smyth has been creating comics in Toronto for over 30 years. Her groundbreaking strips on female sexuality have appeared in self-published zines and in publications like Exclaim! and Vice.

Most recently, Smyth published a graphic novel collecting 30 years of her work called Somnambulance. The book is currently on the shortlist for the 2019 Doug Wright Award for best book.

The shortlist for the 2019 Doug Wright Award for best book includes:

A Western World by Michael DeForge

Young Frances by Hartley Lin

Evie and the Truth About Witches by John Martz

Somnambulance by Fiona Smyth

In addition to the hall of fame and best book award, the Doug Wright Awards also present the Doug Wright Spotlight Award to a Canadian cartoonist deserving of wider recognition and the Pigskin Peters Award to a Canadian avant-garde comic.

The shortlist for the 2019 Doug Wright Spotlight Award includes:

100 Days in Uranium City by Ariane Dénommé

Woman World by Aminder Dhaliwal

Dark Angels of Darkness by Al Gofa

Stay and You Don't Have To be Afraid of Me by Victor Martins

All We Have Left Is This by Sylvia Nickerson

Our Wretched Town Hall by Eric Kostiuk Williams

The shortlist for the 2019 Pigskin Peters Award includes:

Eggshell 2 by William Dereume

Winter's Cosmos by Michael Comeau

Promising Jupiter by Ron Hotz

310, 310 by Mushbuh

Retomber by Xiaoxiao Li

The winners of the three Doug Wright Awards will be announced at the Toronto Comic Arts Festival on May 11, alongside the hall of fame induction.

The judges of this year's prizes are Rebecca Roher, Rotem Diamant, Joe Ollmann and Dalton Sharp.