Alootook Ipellie, Fiona Smyth are the 2019 inductees to Canadian cartooning hall of fame
The nominees for the 2019 Doug Wright Awards for Canadian cartooning were also revealed
Inuit artist Alootook Ipellie and Toronto comic creator Fiona Smyth will be inducted into the Giants of the North Hall of Fame at the annual Doug Wright Awards on May 11.
Ipellie, who died in 2007, was a well-known artist whose work appeared in galleries throughout Canada and Europe. His work included the comic strip Nuna and Vut, which ran in Nunatsiaq News for three years and often satirized the experience of Inuit men and women in Canada.
His book Arctic Dreams and Nightmares collects 20 short stories with ink drawings.
Smyth has been creating comics in Toronto for over 30 years. Her groundbreaking strips on female sexuality have appeared in self-published zines and in publications like Exclaim! and Vice.
Most recently, Smyth published a graphic novel collecting 30 years of her work called Somnambulance. The book is currently on the shortlist for the 2019 Doug Wright Award for best book.
The shortlist for the 2019 Doug Wright Award for best book includes:
- A Western World by Michael DeForge
- Young Frances by Hartley Lin
- Evie and the Truth About Witches by John Martz
- Somnambulance by Fiona Smyth
In addition to the hall of fame and best book award, the Doug Wright Awards also present the Doug Wright Spotlight Award to a Canadian cartoonist deserving of wider recognition and the Pigskin Peters Award to a Canadian avant-garde comic.
The shortlist for the 2019 Doug Wright Spotlight Award includes:
- 100 Days in Uranium City by Ariane Dénommé
- Woman World by Aminder Dhaliwal
- Dark Angels of Darkness by Al Gofa
- Stay and You Don't Have To be Afraid of Me by Victor Martins
- All We Have Left Is This by Sylvia Nickerson
- Our Wretched Town Hall by Eric Kostiuk Williams
The shortlist for the 2019 Pigskin Peters Award includes:
- Eggshell 2 by William Dereume
- Winter's Cosmos by Michael Comeau
- Promising Jupiter by Ron Hotz
- 310, 310 by Mushbuh
- Retomber by Xiaoxiao Li
The winners of the three Doug Wright Awards will be announced at the Toronto Comic Arts Festival on May 11, alongside the hall of fame induction.
The judges of this year's prizes are Rebecca Roher, Rotem Diamant, Joe Ollmann and Dalton Sharp.
