Adnan Khan reflects on the trials of isolating alone during the COVID-19 pandemic in this original short story

The Lazy Night is an original short story by Adnan Khan. It is part of Transmission, CBC Books' original writing series reflecting on life during COVID-19. Read more works from Transmission here.

The plant had started taking over the wall. Amelia gifted it to me before COVID broke out. We'll see each other again, she promised. The vine's heavy jungle green was the deepest colour I'd seen in weeks. I hadn't left home in 15 days, and with my TV and internet down (I didn't dare call a repairman), the only company I had were the people in the brick building across the street. The only notable colours I saw there were an upstairs apartment flushed pink neon and the apartment directly parallel to mine that had no curtains. Every night, a young child, cloaked in incandescent glow, recorded a TikTok dance. A short power outage had reset my clocks and I hadn't bothered to fix them: somehow, all three told different times.

For the first three weeks I welcomed the pause. I was tired of social obligation, the rhythm of daily routine, the etched groove that brought stability but also deads you a little. Five days a week wake up, coffee, TTC, work, lunch, work, TTC, tired. No space for interior scowling. Now, with rhythm lost, the day opened back up; possibilities should be endless. Instead: no. I couldn't actually do anything, go anywhere, see anyone, like a cat chirping at a field of birds outside his window.

Then, the pause threw my own instincts back at me. I like solitude, don't I? I like being by myself, don't I? I felt mocked, I won't lie, it made me crazy, I had to see people: I stepped on my balcony and yelled at someone three floors down; their short terrier had loosened a stool onto the grass and they were trying to scurry away without scooping the spill. I searched for people hanging too close together so I could rat them out on my socials. I repeated this every day until rhythm became unshaved unkempt screeching from my balcony at dog walkers and social distance objectors. Goodness was as important as ever.

The plant crawled over the wall without me doing much. Me and Amelia didn't text — too painful. I re-read old exchanges. I called John weekly; sent Mo memes daily, and he replied with photographs of his newborn, who got fatter and further away from what I remembered. Or, photographs were realer than presence, they were the same thing, it didn't matter. Those moments were never going to come back, life would stay still and yet go on. The time returned to us by the pandemic was a counterfeit blessing.

A Monstera Deliciosa plant (tobionline, PhotoPin)

I looked through my texts with Amelia for the name of the plant: monstera deliciosa. Overnight, it burst across the remaining wall and the soil from the pot spilled over and covered the entire floor behind my couch. My apartment heaved humid green. Whatever, let it grow. There was a caterpillar dangling loose on one of its leaves. It smelled like fruit in my apartment now, and that should have been impossible, because I'd been surviving on three-cheese pizza pockets for weeks.

In total, it had been two months since I last saw Amelia. On our last morning together we peeled our bodies apart after she said we were stuck together like two slices of processed cheese. I popped another pizza pocket into the microwave. Our last meal had been a bottle of red wine, fried tofu, bok choy, and rice. The microwave dinged and I took my goods to the balcony. This time, there were two dog walkers — not related, I knew, because their dogs yipped unfamiliar at each other — letting their pups defecate while they themselves stood closer than two meters.

I shouted, Pick it up! and Back up! but was ignored. I went inside and grabbed a clump of soil, which was slightly moist, and chucked it at them while continuing to shout. I missed, but the soil scattered, and out of each speck erupted a stalk. I threw several more clumps; several more stalks. Soon, the entire front road was covered in tiny one foot plants. Hearing the noise, dozens of neighbours appeared on their balconies and began throwing their own clumps of soil onto the tar road below. Everywhere, cactus, elephant ears, thistles, boomed up from cement.

*

That night it gurgled rain over everything and the plants washed away. My internet came back on at midnight and my phone dinged from Amelia:

Hey. I miss you.

I turned over in my bed, nestled in-between leaves, and fell asleep smiling.

Adnan Khan is a journalist and magazine writer. His debut novel There Has to Be a Knife is set in Toronto. (Magida El-Kassis)

Adnan Khan was the recipient of the 2016 RBC Taylor Prize for Emerging Writer and was a reader for the CBC Nonfiction Prize in 2017. He has written for Hazlitt, The Globe and Mail, Maisonneuve, The Awl, and others.

Khan's debut novel There Has to Be a Knife is set in Toronto and explores toxic masculinity, race and class.

Transmission is a new series of original creative works, commissioned by CBC Books, that reflects on time, place, identity, community and purpose in an era of COVID-19.

Transmission is part of the Art Uncontained initiative from CBC Arts. Art Uncontained offers inspiration for audiences and support to the Canadian artistic community in these unprecedented times.