Adaptation of Eden Robinson's Trickster series coming to CBC-TV

CBC announced that The Trickster, a new television series inspired by Eden Robinson's novels, will be part of its 2019-2020 broadcasting line-up.

The family drama marks the first time CBC has developed a TV show based on books by an Indigenous author.

Robinson published Son of a Trickster, the first book in her planned trilogy, to critical acclaim in 2017 and was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize. She followed it up a year later with Trickster Drift, which won the 2019 Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize.

Described as a "darkly humorous coming-of-age story," The Trickster is a supernatural thriller that follows an Indigenous teen named Jared who struggles to keep his family afloat when a stranger named Wade ruptures the balance.

"What begins as an unnerving slow burn of strange events in Jared's already-messy life crescendos to an epic clash of magic, monsters and mayhem," said the CBC in a press release.

The show is being adapted by Algonquin-Métis filmmaker Michelle Latimer, who won a Canadian Screen Award in 2018 for the documentary Rise, and Orphan Black writer Tony Elliott.

The third book in Robinson's planned trilogy will be titled Return of the Trickster. It does not have a publishing date yet.

In addition to The Trickster, CBC announced the full lineup for the 2019-2020 broadcast season. You can see more highlights at CBC News.