Adam Tooze wins $15K Lionel Gelber Prize for Crashed, a book about the 2008 global recession

Crashed, Adam Tooze's book on the 2008 global recession and its decade-long aftermath, has won the 2019 Lionel Gelber Prize.

The annual $15,000 award is given to the year's best foreign affairs book written in English.

The jury praised Tooze for his "bold work of extraordinary range and ambition," which examines how the crisis played out in the U.S., China and Europe over 10 years.

"The global financial crisis undermined global capitalism, exposed the failures of banks to manage their risks, almost broke the Eurozone and played a role in the Ukrainian conflict, Brexit and the election of Donald Trump," said jury chair Janice Stein in a press release.

"Adam Tooze has written the standard work on the crisis and its aftermath."

Tooze is a history professor and director of the European Institute at Columbia University. He writes for the Financial Times, the Guardian and the Wall Street Journal and previously published the award-winning books The Deluge and The Wages of Destruction.

The 2019 Lionel Gelber Prize shortlist also included No Turning Back by Rania Abouzeid, The Third Revolution by Elizabeth C. Economy, How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt and The Road to Unfreedom by Timothy Snyder.

The prize has been running since 1989 when it was founded by Canadian diplomat Lionel Gelber.