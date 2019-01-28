A teenage girl heads towards the hospital waiting room where the doctors are going to tell her how much time she's got to live. As she walks, she thinks about her journey up to this point… the terrible decor in the hospital, wearing a headscarf, the horrible treatments, but also being with her friends, family and her new boyfriend Victor. This is a story about cancer with a happy ending. It's about life, love, and especially, hope. (From Lincoln Books)

A Story About Cancer (With a Happy Ending) is available in January 2019.

From the book