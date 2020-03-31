46 Canadian picture books to read in spring 2020

The CBC Books spring preview is here! Here are 46 Canadian picture books to watch for in spring 2020.

Salma the Syrian Chef is a picture book written by Danny Ramadan and illustrated by Anna Bron. (Annick Press)

In Salma the Syrian Chef, Salma wants to cook a heartwarming dish to cheer up her mama, who between English classes, job interviews and missing her husband back in Syria, always seems busy or sad. Syrian culture is depicted through the meal Salma prepares and Anna Bron's vibrant illustrations, while the diverse cast of characters speaks to the power of cultivating community in challenging circumstances.

Salma the Syrian Chef is for ages 4-7.

When you can read it: Salma the Syrian Chef is available now

Ahmad Danny Ramadan is a Syrian-Canadian author, award-winning activist and public speaker. His first book was the novel The Clothesline Swing, which was longlisted for Canada Reads 2018. Salma the Syrian Chef is his first book for children.

Anna Bron is a Vancouver-based freelance illustrator and animation director.

Life Cycles of Caribou is a picture book Monica Ittusardjuat and illustrated by Emma Pedersen. (Inhabit Media)

Life Cycles of Caribou is a bilingual book, featuring text in Inuktitut syllabics, Inuktitut Roman orthography and English. It shares six Inuktitut terms for caribou throughout their life cycles, giving the young readers an understanding of the rich Inuktitut terminology for these important animals.

Life Cycles of Caribou is for ages 0-3.

When you can read it: Life Cycles of Caribou is available now

Monica Ittusardjuat is a residential school survivor. For many years, she worked as a teacher in elementary schools, high schools and teacher education programs. She is now the senior Inuktitut editor at Inhabit Education.

Emma Pedersen is a Toronto-based illustrator and visual storyteller.

Violet Shrink is a picture book written by Christine Baldacchino and illustrated by Carmen Mok. (Groundwood Books)

Violet Shrink is a story about understanding and acceptance. Violet has natural introversion and social anxiety and doesn't like gatherings. Violet Shrink is a picture book that addresses mental health and explores the role imagination plays in the lives of children dealing with anxiety and the power of a child expressing their feelings to a parent who is there to listen.

Violet Shrink is for ages 3-7.

When you can read it: Violet Shrink is available now

Christine Baldacchino is a Toronto-based graphic artist and web designer. She is also the author of the picture book Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress.

Carmen Mok has illustrated numerous books, including Ride the Big Machines in Winter, Waiting for Sophie by Sarah Ellis, Look at Me Now by Carol McDougall and Shanda LaRamee-Jones.

Tickled Pink is picture book written by Andrée Poulin and illustrated by Lucile Danis Drouot. (Pajama Press)

Tickled Pink is a picture book about embracing who you are. Filippo is a vibrant pink flamingo in a world of black and white animals. Zac the zebra and Poncho the panda exclude him, choosing only to play with fellow black and white animals. Filippo sets out to understand the value of pink and consequently, himself.

Tickled Pink is for ages 4-7.

When you can read it: Tickled Pink is available now

Andrée Poulin is an award-winning author of more than 30 children's books. She is a former journalist and lives in Gatineau, Que.

Lucile Danis Drouot is a Montreal-based illustrator and designer.

Pirate Queen is a picture book written by Helaine Becker and illustrated by Liz Wong. (Groundwood Books, Karl Szasz)

Pirate Queen is a picture book about Zheng Yi Sao, the most powerful pirate in history. She was born into poverty in Guangzhou, China, in the late 1700s. When pirates attacked her town and the captain asked to marry her, she agreed under the condition that she would get an equal share of his business. When he died six years later, she took total command of the fleet, expanding to over 1,800 ships and 70,000 men.

Pirate Queen is for ages 6 to 9.

When you can read it: Pirate Queen is available now

Helaine Becker is an award-winning author of more than 80 children's books, including the picture books You Can Read, Sloth at the Zoom and Counting on Katherine. She has also written works of nonfiction and poetry.

Liz Wong is a Seattle-based author and illustrator. Hr other books include Quackers andThe Goose Egg.

What's Up Maloo? is a picture book written and illustrated by Geneviève Godbout. (Tundra Books)

In What's Up, Maloo?, Maloo the kangaroo loses his hop one day. His friends come together to help him regain it. This picture book explores the idea of sadness and the importance of friendship through ups and downs.

What's Up, Maloo? is for ages 3 to 7.

When you can read it: What's Up, Maloo? is available now

Geneviève Godbout lives in Montreal and is the illustrator of numerous children's books, including Pink Umbrella, When Santa Was a Baby, Kindergarten Luck and Joseph Fipps. What's Up, Maloo? is Godbout's first book as both author and illustrator.

Teddy Bear of the Year is a picture book written by Vikki VanSickle and illustrated by Sydney Hanson. (Tundra Books)

Teddy Bear of the Year offers a modern take on the children's story The Teddy Bears' Picnic. Ollie is a regular teddy bear. He listens to his girl's stories about her days, he snuggles her to sleep and he is there waiting when she gets home from school. He attends the annual teddy bears' picnic, where the teddy bear service award is given. He feels insignificant when comparing himself to the other bears who do daring and daunting things: sleepovers, hospital stays — even a night in the lost and found. This picture book is about a young teddy bear who learns that small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

Teddy Bear of the Year is for ages 3-7.

When you can read it: Teddy Bear of the Year is available now

Vikki VanSickle is the author of several books for young readers, including the picture book If I Had A Gryphon and the novels Words That Start With B, Summer Days, Starry Nights and The Winnowing.

Sydney Hanson is a children's book illustrator.

Story Boat is a picture book written by Kyo Maclear and illustrated by Rashin Kheiriyeh. (Tundra Books)

Story Boat is a picture book about the migrant experience through a child's eyes. When a little girl, her younger brother and their family are forced to flee the only home they've ever known, they must learn to make a new home for themselves — wherever they are.

Story Boat is for ages 3-7.

When you can read it: Story Boat is available now

Kyo Maclear is a Toronto-based novelist, essayist and children's author. She is the author of two acclaimed novels for adults, The Letter Opener and Stray Love, and numerous books for children, including Julia, Child and The Good Little Book.

Rashin Kheiriyeh is an Iranian-born, Washington DC-based, award-winning artist and author. She has published over 80 children's books internationally and won 50 international and national awards. Her work has appeared in New York Times, Google, Scholastic, Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House, Kennedy Center and Stanford University, among others. She is a lecturer in the Department of Art at the University of Maryland.

The Bat and The Cockroach by Elise Gravel

The Cockroach and The Bat are the latest additions to The Disgusting Critters series, written and illustrated by Elise Gravel. (Tundra Books)

Disgusting Critters is an illustrated nonfiction series dedicated to disgusting creatures. The books contain factual information meant to both amuse and teach young readers at the same time. The latest additions are The Bat and The Cockroach.

The Bat covers habitat, species — of which there are 1,200 — echolocation, hibernation, conservation and more.

The Cockroach covers lifestyle, anatomy, habitat, life cycle and more.

Both books are for ages 6-9.

When you can read it: The Bat and The Cockroach are available now

Elise Gravel is an author and illustrator from Quebec known for her zany graphic novels and picture books. Her books include The Worst Book Ever, The Cranky Ballerina and The Mushroom Fan Club.

The Bug Girl is a picture book written by Sophia Spencer with Margaret McNamara and illustrated by Kerascoet. (Tundra Books)

The Bug Girl is the story of seven-year-old Sophia Spencer, who was bullied in school for loving bugs. One day, her mother wrote to an entomological society in search of a bug scientist to be a pen pal for her daughter. In response, hundreds of women scientists rallied around her. Now Sophia has written her inspiring story in this picture book celebrating women in science, bugs of all kinds and the importance of staying true to yourself.

The Bug Girl is for ages 4-8.

When you can read it: The Bug Girl is available now

Sophia Spencer lives in Sarnia, Ont., and is in Grade 4. The Bug Girl is her first book.

Margaret McNamara is a New York City-based author of the Mr. Tiffin Classroom series, which includes The Dinosaur Expert, A Poem in Your Pocket, The Apple Orchard Riddle and How Many Seeds in a Pumpkin?. She is also the author of Eliza, The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton.

Kerascoët is the pen name of French illustrator duo and husband-and-wife team Marie Pommepuy and Sébastien Cosset. They are also the illustrators of Beautiful Darkness by Fabie Vehlmann, Jacky Ha-Ha by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein and Malala's Magic Pencil by Malala Yousafzai.

ᓇᑦᑎᖅ Nattiq And The Land Of Statues is written by Barbara Landry and is illustrated by Martha Kyak. (Groundwood Books, Len Steel)

A ringed seal, known in Inuktitut as ᓇᑦᑎᖅ nattiq, has returned to his Arctic home from his a long trek south in ᓇᑦᑎᖅ Nattiq And The Land Of Statues. His friends — a polar bear, caribou, raven, walrus and narwhal — gather to hear about the amazing sights he saw on his journey. The book also includes a glossary of Inuktitut words.

ᓇᑦᑎᖅ Nattiq And The Land Of Statues is for ages 3-7.

When you can read it: ᓇᑦᑎᖅ Nattiq And The Land Of Statues is available now

Barbara Landry has written several books of poetry, including ᓄᓇᒥ nunami. ᓇᑦᑎᖅ Nattiq And The Land Of Statues is her first children's book.

Martha Kyak is an Inuit artist who has illustrated numerous children's books.

Joni is a children's picture book about celebrated musician Joni Mitchell, written and illustrated by Selina Alko. (HarperCollins)

Joni is a picture book biography, written and illustrated by Selina Alko, about the captivating life of Joni Mitchell, the world-famous songwriter whose music inspired an entire generation.

Joni is for ages 0-3.

When you can read it: Joni is available now

Selina Alko is a Canadian author and illustrator based in New York.

The Paper Bag Princess, written by Robert Munsch and illustrated by Michael Martchenko, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2020. (Annick Press)

The children's classic The Paper Bag Princess that inspired generations of readers around the world to stand up for themselves is celebrating its 40th anniversary. In this commemorative edition, readers are presented with new commentary about the story from renowned authors Francesca Segal (The Innocents) and Chelsea Clinton (She Persisted), as well as behind-the-scenes insights from the author Robert Munsch and illustrator Michael Martchenko.

The Paper Bag Princess is for aged 3 to 5.

When you can read it: The Paper Bag Princess 40th anniversary edition is available now

Robert Munsch is one of North America's bestselling authors of children's books, including such classics as Love You Forever and Thomas' Snowsuit.

Michael Martchenko is the Toronto-based illustrator of several of Munsch's books.

At the Pond is a children's picture book written and illustrated by Geraldo Valério. (Groundwood Books, Jerry Hart)

At the Pond tells the story of a boy who takes his dog for a walk to a shimmering pond filled with snowy white swans swimming freely. One of the swans invites the boy and dog for a ride. They climb on and sail into a picturesque landscape. The boy befriends the swan. When he puts a leash on the swan, the sky turns stormy grey, the water becomes turbulent and the other swans fly away. The boy realizes he must free his friend.

At the Pond is for ages 3 to 7.

When you can read it: At the Pond is available now

Geraldo Valério was born in Brazil and now lives in Toronto. Some of his books include Friends, Blue Rider, Turn On the Night, My Book of Birds, Moose, Goose, Animals on the Loose and Jump, Leap, Count Sheep.

David Jumps In is written by Alan Woo and illustrated by Katty Maurey. (Kids Can Press)

David Jumps In tells the story of how a game with roots in ancient China called elastic skip, helps a boy navigate his way through his first day at a new school.

David Jumps In is for ages 4 to 7.

When you can read it: David Jumps In is available now

Alan Woo is a Vancouver-based writer. His work of poetry and short stories have appeared in Ricepaper magazine and Quills Canadian Poetry Magazine.

Katty Maurey is a Montreal-based illustrator and has worked on various children's books, including Quand j'étais chien written by Louise Bombardier.

My Ocean is Blue is a picture book written by Darren Lebeuf and illustrated by Ashley Barron. (Kids Can Press)

In My Ocean is Blue, a young girl and her mother take a trip to the seaside. Throughout the day, the girl makes astute observations about the ocean, scenes depicted through the cut-paper collage illustrations by Ashley Barron.

My Ocean is Blue is for ages 3 to 7.

When you can read it: My Ocean is Blue is available now

Darren Lebeuf is a Vancouver-based award-winning photographer and writer. He is also the author of My Forest is Green.

Ashley Barron is a Toronto-based illustrator specializing in cut-paper collages. Her work has appeared in children's books, newspapers, set designs and shop windows.

Meet Willie O'Ree is a children's picture book written by Elizabeth MacLeod and illustrated by Mike Deas. (Scholastic Canada)

In this installment in the Scholastic Canada Biography series, readers are introduced to a Hockey Hall of Famer and a trailblazer for diversity. Meet Willie O'Ree highlights Willie O'Ree, the first black athlete in the NHL. The book, written by Elizabeth MacLeod and illustrated by Mike Deas, describes the many obstacles O'Ree faced in his pursuit of the game and his time with the Boston Bruins, including racism, bigotry, name-calling and ableism.

Meet Willie O'Ree is for ages 4 to 8.

When you can read it: Meet Willie O'Ree is available now

Elizabeth MacLeod is the author of numerous Canadian nonfiction titles including the Canada Close Up series titles Canadian Government, Canada's Trees and Canadian Money, in addition to the award-winning Scholastic Canada Biography series and Canada Year-By-Year.

Mike Deas is an author and illustrator of graphic novels, most recently Tank and Fizz.

Window is written and illustrated by Marion Arbona. (Kids Can Press)

Drawn in black and white, Window is a wordless picture book that follows a young girl on her walk home from school as she gazes up at the windows on her route. She uses her imagination to uncover what goes on behind each one she passes.

Window is for ages 4 to 8.

When you can read it: Window is available now

Marion Arbona is the illustrator of numerous books for children, including Sam's Pet Temper and The Good Little Book. Window is her second book as author-illustrator.

William's Getaway is a picture book written by Annika Dunklee and illustrated by Yong Ling Kang. (Owlkids Books Inc.)

William's Getaway is a story celebrating the bond between brothers, the wonders of imagination and the value of compromise. William's little brother, Edgar, always wants to play. In an effort to get time to himself, William has planned a getaway up in his hot-air balloon — the perfect escape because Edgar is always afraid to join him. But Edgar decides that today, he wants to come.

William's Getaway is for ages 3 to 7.

When you can read it: William's Getaway is available now

Annika Dunklee, born in Sweden, now lives in Toronto. She is the award-winning author of many books, including My Name Is Elizabeth!.

Yong Ling Kang is a freelance illustrator who grew up in Singapore and now lives in Toronto.

Mermaids Are Real! is a picture book written and illustrated Holly Hatam. (Tundra Books)

Mermaids Are Real! offers mermaid lovers pages of "facts" about their favourite creature. This book is part of Hatam's Mythical Creatures Are Real series of board books, which encourages young readers' imaginations with glimpses into other whimsical worlds.

Mermaids Are Real! is for ages 0 to 3.

When you can read it: March 31, 2020

Holly Hatam is an illustrator who has illustrated Dear Girl, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Paris Rosenthal, as well other children's books. She is also the creator of the Mythical Creatures Are Real! series.

Our Corner Store is a picture book written by Robert Heidbreder and illustrated by Chelsea O'Byrne. (Groundwood Books, Ted Hayes)

In Our Corner Store, Stanstones corner store is the heart of the neighborhood and the source of many adventures for the two siblings in the story. When a supermarket opens in the town, the corner store's livelihood is in jeopardy.

Our Corner Store is for ages 6 to 9.

When you can read it: April 1, 2020

Robert Heidbreder is an award-winning author and writer of children's poetry. His books include I Wished for a Unicorn, Drumheller Dinosaur Dance, Song for a Summer Night and Rooster Summer.

Chelsea O'Byrne is a Vancouver-based freelance illustrator and art instructor. She is also the illustrator of Hello, Crow! by Candace Savage and Marisa and the Mountains by George M. Johnson.

A Forest in the City is a picture book written by Andrea Curtis and illustrated by Pierre Pratt. (Groundwood Books, Joanna Houghton)

A Forest in the City is a book of narrative nonfiction that looks at the urban forest. It discusses the issues that city trees face, such as the abundance of concrete, poor soil and challenging light conditions. The book includes a list of activities to help the urban forest and a glossary.

A Forest in the City is for ages 3 to 7.

When you can read it: April 1, 2020

Andrea Curtis is an author of books for children and adults. Her children's nonfiction titles include Eat This! and What's for Lunch?. She is also the author of the young adult novel Big Water. Her adult books include Into the Blue and The Stop, co-authored by Nick Saul.

Pierre Pratt is an award-winning illustrator of over 70 children's books. He has won several awards, including the TD Canadian Children's Literature Award, the Mr. Christie's Book Award, the Elizabeth Mrazik-Cleaver Award and the Governor General's Literary Award for children's literature — illustration three times.

West Coast Wild Babies is a picture book written by Deborah Hodge and illustrated by Karen Reczuch. (Groundwood Books)

In West Coast Wild Babies, Deborah Hodge takes young readers through the Pacific Rim region's picturesque land and seascapes and introduces them to 14 wild baby animals — including land and marine mammals, fish, birds and amphibians.

West Coast Wild Babies is for ages 3-7.

When you can read it: April 1, 2020

Deborah Hodge is the author of 30 children's books. Dhe has received the Children's Literature Roundtable's Information Book Award of Canada twice and the Green Prize for Sustainable Literature.

Karen Reczuch is the illustrator behind several award-winning children's books, including The Auction by Jan Andrews and Salmon Creek by Annette Lebox.

Going Up! is a children's picture book written by Sherry Lee and illustrated by Charlene Chua. (Kids Can Press)

Going Up! is a story about community and a sense of belonging, showcased through a young girl's ride up an elevator to her friend's birthday party. The picture book, illustrated by Charlene Chua, portrays characters from many cultural backgrounds and showcases the everyday diversity that many urban children experience.

Going Up! is for ages 3 to 7.

When you can read it: April 7, 2020

Sherry J. Lee is a Toronto-based writer. Going Up! is Lee's first picture book.

Charlene Chua is a Canadian-Singaporean illustrator. She is the author and illustrator of Hug?

A Stopwatch from Grandpa is a picture book written by Loretta Garbutt and illustrated by Carmen Mok. (Kids Can Press)

A Stopwatch from Grampa tells the story of a child who inherits a treasured stopwatch that belonged to a beloved grandparent. This tale of loss explores the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance. It features a gender-neutral main character — no first name or pronouns are provided — and an intergenerational relationship between a grandfather and grandchild.

A Stopwatch from Grampa is for ages 4 to 7.

When you can read it: April 7, 2020

Loretta Garbutt works as a children's bookseller and voice actor based in Toronto. A Stopwatch from Grampa is her first picture book.

Carmen Mok is a St. Catherines, Ont.-based illustrator. She focuses mainly on children's book illustration.

What Grew in Larry's Garden is a picture book written by Laura Alary and illustrated by Kass Reich. (Kids Can Press)

What Grew in Larry's Garden is a story about how amazing things can grow when you tend to your garden. Larry, a teacher, has his students grow tomato plants that they then give away to their neighbours with personal notes attached. Through the garden, a community is built.

What Grew in Larry's Garden is for ages 4 to 7.

When you can read it: April 7, 2020

Laura Alary is Toronto-based author whose books include Is That Story True?, Jesse's Surprise Gift, Mira and the Big Story, Victor's Pink Pyjamas, How Do I Pray for Grandpa? and Make Room: A Child's Guide to Lent and Easter.

Kass Reich is a Toronto-based artist who specializes in illustration and making picture books, including the board books Hamsters Holding Hands and This Little Hamster.

The Postman from Space is a picture book written and illustrated by Guillaume Perreault and translated by Françoise Bui. (Tundra Books)

The Postman from Space is a graphic novel written and illustrated by Guillaume Perreault. It follows a postman whose routine turns into an oddball cosmic adventure when he is assigned a new postal route. He and his spaceship travel to the far reaches of the galaxy, where he visits a planet shaped like a bone and full of wild cosmic dogs.

The Postman from Space is for ages 7 and up.

When you can read it: April 7, 2020

Guillaume Perreault is a Gatineau, Que.- based illustrator, children's picture book artist and graphic novelist. As an author, he has won the 2016 Pépite catégorie petits lecteurs at the Book fair in Montreuil and was nominated in the youth category for the Prix des libraires du Québec for his book Le facteur de l'espace.

Françoise Bui is a freelance editor and translator.

I am Violet is a picture book written by Tania Duprey Stehlik and illustrated by Vanja Vuleta Jovanovic. (Second Story Press)

I am Violet encourages its readers to celebrate the skin they are in. In the world Tania Duprey Stehlik and Vanja Vuleta Jovanovic created, people come in a rainbow of beautiful colours. A little girl named Violet sees that some people are blue, some are green and some are red. Violet, herself, is a mixture of her mom, who is red, and dad, who is blue.

I am Violet is for ages 0-3.

When you can read it: April 14, 2020

Tania Duprey Stehlik is an elementary school teacher in Toronto. She is also the author of the picture book Violet.

Vanja Vuleta Jovanovic is a Toronto-based multimedia artist and freelance graphic designer.

Nibi is Water is a children's picture book by Joanne Robertson, translated by Shirley Williams and Isadore Toulouse. (Second Story Press)

Nibi is Water, written and illustrated by Joanne Robertson, looks at the importance of Nibi—which means water in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) — and our role to thank, respect, love and protect it. Babies and toddlers can follow Nibi as it rains and snows, splashes or rows, drips and sips. The picture book is written from an Anishinaabe water protector's perspective and is in dual language — English and Ojibwe.

Nibi is Water is for ages 0-3.

When you can read it: April 14, 2020

Joanne Robertson is Anishinaabekwe and a member of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. She is the founder of the Empty Glass for Water campaign, which draws attention to the ongoing drinking water crisis in Indigenous communities across Canada.

Margot and the Moon Landing is a picture book written by A.C. Fitzpatrick and illustrated Erika Medina. (Annick Press, Graham Wright)

Margot and the Moon Landing tells the story of Margot, whose love of space, astronauts, stars and the moon landing isn't shared by the people around her. This picture book plays with themes of listening and communication to highlight the importance of a space of one's own, no matter what your passion may be.

Margot and the Moon Landing is for ages 4-7.

When you can read it: April 14, 2020

A.C. Fitzpatrick is a Toronto-based writer, editor and former bookseller, who has written for Rookie, Rolling Stone and The New Yorker. Margot and the Moon Landing is Fitzpatrick's first book debut.

Erika Medina is a Vancouver-based illustrator and art instructor.

Don't Let Go is a picture book written and illustrated by Élisabeth Eudes-Pascal. (Owlkids Books Inc.)

Don't Let Go! tells a story, through speech bubbles and illustrations, about the challenges of independence. A polar bear family enjoys a frosty day at the beach. While the cubs splash around, the youngest of the bunch clings onto his dad in the water. Despite encouragement from his dad, the cub insists he's not ready to swim on his own. Perhaps a floatation device could help?

Don't Let Go! is for ages 2 to 5.

When you can read it: April 15, 2020

Élisabeth Eudes-Pascal has illustrated books for several authors. She was a finalist for the 2011 Governor General's Award for French-language children's illustration for Bill Chocottes, le héros qui avait peur by Dominique Watrin.

You and Me Both is a picture book written by Mahtab Narsimhan and illustrated by Lisa Cinar. (Owlkids Books Inc.)

You and Me Both is a story about friendship, diversity and how the things we share are more than skin-deep. When Jamal gets a haircut, his best friend gets his cut the same way. They believe their teacher will never be able to tell them apart. The book is inspired by a true story that went viral on social media, where two young boys with different skin colours got the same haircut thinking it would make them identical.

You and Me Both is for ages 3 to 6.

When you can read it: April 15, 2020

Mahtab Narsimhan is the author of several books including The Third Eye, which won the Silver Birch Fiction Award in 2009.

Lisa Cinar is a Vancouver-based illustrator. She has written and illustrated numerous picture books, including the Clara Humble series.

Golden Threads is a children's picture book written by Suzanne Del Rizzo and illustrated by Miki Sato. (Owlkids Books Inc.)

Golden Threads tells the story of a young girl, Emi, who loses her beloved stuffed fox in a storm. A gentle old man finds the tattered stuffed animal and gives it to his granddaughter, Kiko, who mends the fox with golden thread. The story is inspired by kintsugi, a Japanese art form, where broken pottery is stuck back together using resin painted gold.

Golden Threads is for ages 4 to 8.

When you can read it: April 15, 2020

Suzanne Del Rizzo is a writer and illustrator. The first book she authored and illustrated, My Beautiful Birds, won the Malka Penn Award for Human Rights in Children's Literature.

Miki Sato is a Japanese-Canadian illustrator. Her work has previously appeared in Today's Parent, Reader's Digest and the Walrus.

Peter and the Tree Children is a children's picture book written by Peter Wohlleben and illustrated by Cale Atkinson. (Greystone Books)

In Peter and the Tree Children, a squirrel named Piet feels all alone in his forest home. Peter the Forester has the perfect plan to cheer him up: a search for tree children. During the search, Peter offers facts about how trees communicate and care for each other, and the struggles they endure. Soon, the little squirrel feels much better because he helped the tree children grow.

Peter and the Tree Children is for ages 4 to 8.

When you can read it: April 21, 2020

Peter Wohlleben is the author of numerous books, including The Hidden Life of Trees and its follow ups The Inner Life of Animals and The Secret Wisdom of Nature.

Cale Atkinson is a Kelowna, B.C.-based illustrator, writer and animator. His work has appeared in numerous children's books, animated shorts, games and on television.

Where Are You, Agnes? is a picture book written by Tessa McWatt and illustrated by Zuzanna Celej. (Groundwood Books, Christine Mofardin)

In Where Are You, Agnes?, Tessa McWatt writes a story of abstract expressionist artist Agnes Martin's childhood in the Canadian Prairies and how it might have shaped her adult work. In McWatt's imagining of Martin's early life, Martin's family moves to a house in a big city leaving behind the wheat fields and straight horizon of the prairies that she loved to capture in her paintings.

Where Are You, Agnes? is for ages 5 to 9.

When you can read it: May 1, 2020

Tessa McWatt is the author of novels for adults and young people. Her work in fiction has been nominated for the Governor General's Literary Award and the City of Toronto Book Awards. Where Are You, Agnes? is her first picture book.

Zuzanna Celej has illustrated more than 50 children's books, including The Map of Good Memories by Fran Nuno and Inside My Imagination by Marta Arteaga.

Born is a children's picture book written by John Sobol and illustrated by Cindy Derby. (Groundwood Books)

Born is a lyrical poem that is about being born. The baby in this story goes through a period of intense movement and change before she takes her first breath and cries.

Born is for ages 3-7.

When you can read it: May 1, 2020

John Sobol is an Ottawa-based writer and musician. His first picture book, published in 2016, was Friend or Foe? He has written numerous popular children's television programs, including Pippi Longstocking and Under the Umbrella Tree.

Cindy Derby is a San Francisco-based writer, illustrator and puppeteer. Derby has illustrated many picture books, including Climbing Shadows by Shannon Bramer.

Weekend Dad is a picture book written by Naseem Hrab and illustrated by Frank Viva. (Groundwood Books, Connie Tsang)

In Weekend Dad, Naseem Hrab writes and Frank Viva illustrates what happens when parents separate and how children adapt to having two homes.

Weekend Dad is for aged 3-7.

When you can read it: May 1, 2020

Naseem Hrab is a Toronto-based writer and storyteller. She is the author of Ira Crumb Makes a Pretty Good Friend and Ira Crumb Feels the Feelings.

Frank Viva is a Toronto-based illustrator. His first picture book, Along a Long Road, was a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award. He is also the author of numerous children's books, including Sea Change, Outstanding in the Rain and Young Frank, Architect.

Son of Happy is a picture book written by Cary Fagan and illustrated by Milan Pavlovic. (Groundwood Books)

Son of Happy tells the story of a boy who is embarrassed by his father's occupation as a party clown. The boy wishes his dad had a normal job like the other parents. As business slows, his dad announces that he's going back to his old job as a lawyer. While his dad's new job affords him and his family finer things, he wonders if he misses being a clown.

Son of Happy is for ages 6 to 9.

When you can read it: May 1, 2020

Cary Fagan's kids' books include the popular Kaspar Snit novels, the two-volume Master Melville's Medicine Show and the picture book Mr. Zinger's Hat, which received the Marilyn Baillie Picture Book Award. He is also the author of the novel A Bird's Eye and the short story collection My Life Among the Apes.

Milan Pavlović is a Toronto-based illustrator, graphic artist and educator. He is the illustrator of several children's books in Canada, including The Boy Who Invented the Popsicle by Anne Renaud.

Kamik Takes the Lead is a picture book written by Darryl Baker and illustrated by Ali Hinch. (Inhabit Media)

Kamik Takes the Lead is the fourth instalment in the Kamik series of books following Kamik: An Inuit Puppy Story, Kamik's First Sled and Kamik Joins the Pack. In this illustrated book, dog musher Darryl Baker teaches young readers the basic information about how to prepare a dog team for a race. The series preserves the rich history of working dogs in Nunavut, while celebrating the traditional bond between Inuit and their sled dogs.

Kamik Takes the Lead is for ages 5 to 7.

When you can read it: May 5, 2020

Darryl Baker is an Inuit teacher in Arviat, Nunavut. In addition to teaching, Baker participates in the Hudson Bay Quests and other dog teams races. Kamik Takes the Lead is his second book. He made his debut with Kamik Joins the Pack.

Ali Hinch is a Toronto-based illustrator and designer in educational kids' literature.

Hey Little Rockabye is a children's picture book written by Buffy Sainte-Marie and illustrated by Ben Hodson. (Greystone Books, Matt Barnes)

Hey Little Rockabye conveys an important message about finding love and acceptance and shares a not-yet-released song about pet adoption from Buffy Sainte-Marie. A puppy is looking for someone to love him. A young girl rescues the little dog and tries to convince her parents to let her keep him.

Hey Little Rockabye is for ages 3 to 7.

When you can read it: May 12, 2020

Cree singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie's long career includes an expansive catalogue of music, art and work in activism. Hey Little Rockabye is her first children's picture book.

Ben Hodson is an award-winning illustrator of more than 20 children's books.

Raven Squawk Orca Squeak is a picture book written by Roy Henry Vickers and illustrated by Robert Budd. (Harbour Kids)

Raven Squawk, Orca Squeak introduces young readers to iconic sounds of the West Coast, like roaring sea lions, rustling cedar branches in the wind, sacred drumming of a potlatch and the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. It's the fourth board book in The First West Coast Book series, which includes Hello Humpback!, One Eagle Soaring and Sockeye Silver Saltchuck Blue.

Raven Squawk, Orca Squeak is for ages 0-3.

When you can read it: May 16, 2020

Roy Henry Vickers is a B.C.-based renowned carver, painter and printmaker. He is the co-author of the popular children's Northwest Coast Legends series, which incudes Raven Brings the Light, Cloudwalker, Orca Chief and Peace Dancer.

B.C.-based writer Robert "Lucky" Budd is the co-author of the Northwest Coast Legends series and the author of Voices of British Columbia and its sequel, Echoes of British Columbia.

The Haircut is a picture by Ontario-based Theo Heras and Renné Benoit. (Pajama Press)

The Haircut is a picture book about a child's first haircut. It is written and illustrated by the creators of Hat On, Hat Off, Baby Cakes and Where's Bunny?

The Haircut is for ages 1-3.

When you can read it: May 25, 2020

Theo Heras is a Toronto-based performer, speaker, book reviewer and children's librarian.

Renné Benoit is the award-winning illustrator of more than 15 books for children. She illustrated Big City Bees by Maggie de Vries, which was nominated for the Governor General's Literary Award for children's literature — illustration.

Summer Feet is a picture book written by Sheree Fitch and illustrated by Carolyn Fisher. (Nimbus Publishing)

Summer Feet is a tongue-twisting picture book that celebrates all the things summer has to offer, including barefoot days, bonfires and dances in the rain. The story is brought to life by Carolyn Fisher's colourful illustrations.

Summer Feet is for ages 4 to 8.

When you can read it: May 31, 2020

Sheree Fitch is the author of several children's books, including Mabel Murple, and young adult novels, like The Gravesavers. She received the Vicky Metcalf Award for Literature for Young People in 2000. While Fitch is known for her work in children's literature, she has also authored poetry books, including the 1993 collection In This House Are Many Women, and novels for adults, including Kiss the Joy as it Flies.

Carolyn Fisher is an award-winning artist and author. She has illustrated seven books, also authoring two of them. Her credits include illustrating Weeds Find a Way, Good Night, World and now Summer Feet.

Writer Suzie Napayok-Short and illustrator Tamara Campeau are the creators behind the children's picture book entitled Kits, Cubs and Calves. (Inhabit Media)

Kits, Cub, and Calves is a story of family connection and respect for the natural world. Akuluk visits her family in Nunavut and together they venture on a boat ride on the Arctic Ocean. During the journey, Akuluk's aunt and uncle tell her how each species cares for its young and protect its babies from the other animals within its ecosystem.

Kits, Cubs, and Calves is for ages 5 to 7.

When you can read it: June 23, 2020

Suzie Napayok-Short is a residential school who now works with residential school survivors. Wild Eggs is her first book for children.

Tamara Campeau is an illustrator living in Port-Cartier in northern Quebec.

The Mermaid Handbook is a picture book written and illustrated by Briana Corr Scott. (Nimbus Publishing, Lauren Harnish)

The Mermaid Handbook features all the information needed to follow the mermaid way of life — from history and folklore to recipes and tips for ocean preservation, as well as profiles and original illustrations of mer-maidens from around the world. The book offers over 40 healthy and accessible recipes, developed by author Taylor Widrig, and even homemade beauty products, such as the Coconut Sea Hair Mask — for that salty sea-hair.

The Mermaid Handbook is for ages 8 to 12.

When you can read it: June 30, 2020

Taylor Widrig is a Nova Scotia-based writer. The Mermaid Handbook is her first book. She is also the creator of Mermaid Fare, a Nova Scotia–based company specializing in wild and cultivated sea vegetable production.

Briana Corr Scott is Nova Scotia–based is a painter, illustrator and an author who published her first children's picture book She Dreams of Sable Island in 2019.

Meet Terry Fox is a children's picture book written by Elizabeth MacLeod and illustrated by Mike Deas. (Scholastic Canada)

Meet Terry Fox chronicles the story of how Fox came to run the Marathon of Hope, from his penchant for sports as a child, to the bone cancer diagnosis and hospitalization that inspired his mission to raise awareness about the disease. Elizabeth MacLeod's portrayal of Fox and storytelling are coupled with comic-like illustrations by Mike Deas.

Meet Terry Fox is for ages 6 to 10.

When you can read it: Aug. 4, 2020

Toronto-based writer Elizabeth MacLeod is the author of numerous Canadian nonfiction works including the Canada Close Up series titles Canadian Government, Canada's Trees and Canadian Money in addition to the award-winning Scholastic Canada Biography series and Canada Year-By-Year.

Mike Deas is a B.C.-based cartoonist and graphic novelist.