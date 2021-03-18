42 students across Canada will compete in $25K national poetry recitation contest

Forty-two students across Canada will compete in the national poetry recitation competition Poetry in Voice.

The Poetry in Voice competition challenges students in Grades 9-12 to learn two to three poems by heart and perform them in front of an audience. They can compete in English, French or a bilingual category. $25,000 is given out to the winners across the three categories.

The competition was established by Scott Griffin, chairman and founder of the Griffin Trust for Excellence In Poetry, in 2011.

For the second year in a row, the competition will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 42 semifinalists were chosen from thousands of students participating from 1,400 schools across Canada. Each competitor had to perform two poems.

The English semifinalists are:

Hallelujah Aboona, St. Joseph's Catholic High School, Windsor, Ont.

Raushan Bindra, Semiahmoo Secondary School, Surrey, B.C.

Thierney Dignadice, Lord Selkirk Regional Secondary School, Selkirk, Man.

Andy Duan, St. George's School, Vancouver

Star Ezeano, All Saints High School, Calgary

Anasofia Florez, University Of Toronto Schools, Toronto

Al Gilbert, Kildonan-East Collegiate, Winnipeg

Sophia Huang, University Transition Program, Vancouver

Medina Javer, West Island College, Calgary

Adrianna Kares, St. Gregory School, Calgary

Aaliyah Leskie, Saint John High School, Saint John

Spencer McCairns, Seycove Community Secondary School, Vancouver

Amy McCulloch, Crestwood Preparatory College, Toronto

Mia Luz Nedellec, École Internationale De Montréal, Montréal

Meghan Romano, Langley Fine Arts School, Fort Langley, B.C.

Zara Smith, West Point Grey Academy, Vancouver

Maya Wilger, Webber Academy, Calgary

Ingrid Yingchu Qin, Thornlea Secondary School, Thornhill, Ont.

The French semifinalists are:

Polina Afanasyeva, Calgary French & International School, Calgary

Marianne Arseneault, École Secondaire Val Mauricie, Shawinigan Sud, Que.

Chiara Castellani-Michaud, Collège Jean-De-Brébeuf,Montréal, Que.

Rose Côté, Villa Ste-Marcelline, Westmount, Que.

Victor Denoncourt, Collège St-Alexandre De La Gatineau, Gatineau, Que.

Satine Gaudet, Collège Durocher Saint-Lambert, St-Lambert, Que.

Reda Hessi, École Internationale De Montréal, Montréal

Etienne Joulin, London Central Secondary School, London, Ont.

Lysiane Kouakou, Sir Winston Churchill High School, Calgary

Rosalie Lavoie, Collège De Lévis, Lévis, Que.

Romy Magdalena Pueyo, Collège Beaubois, Pierrefonds, Que.

Noure Dalya Selmi, Toronto French School, Toronto

The bilingual semifinalists are:

Lauren Altomare, Northern Secondary School, Toronto

Léony Blanchette, Collège St-Alexandre de la Gatineau, Gatineau, Que.

Youssef Farag, Collège Beaubois, Pierrefonds, Que.

Sarah Hamdi, University of Toronto Schools, Toronto

Léna Ka, École secondaire Jules-Verne, Vancouver

Emily Kruk, Kildonan-East Collegiate, Winnipeg

Rachel Lyonnais-St-Martin, Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, Montréal

Philip Nedelev, Toronto French School, Toronto

Hana Sereda, Calgary French & International School, Calgary

Cassandra Souleles, Champlain Regional College Saint-Lambert, Saint-Lambert, Que.

Maria Upasula, École la Rose Sauvage, Calgary

Nine finalists will be selected in each category. The finalists will move on to the national finals, which will be broadcast live online on April 22, 2021 on the Poetry in Voice website.

The finalists will be announced on March 25, 2021.

David Bradford, Raoul Fernandes and Laurie D. Graham, James Langer, Nisha Patel and Dane Swan are judging the English category and the English recitations for the bilingual category.

Nadine Ltaif, Anthony Lacroix and Véronique Sylvain are judging the French category and the French recitations for the bilingual category.

This year, there will be a People's Choice Award.

You can watch the 42 semifinalists videos online and vote for your favourite. Voting for the People's Choice Award is open until March 25, 2021.

You can watch the videos and cast your vote here.

Last year's Poetry in Voice winners were Catricia Hiebert, Ghada Charki and Nahida Mohamadou.