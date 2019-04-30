3 emerging Canadian writers in the running for $10K RBC Bronwen Wallace Award

Three emerging writers have been selected as finalists for the RBC Bronwen Wallace Award. The $10,000 prize, which alternates between poetry and short story each year, recognizes writers under 35 years of age who have yet to publish a book.

The annual prize was established by the Writers' Trust of Canada to help up-and-coming writers make the leap from emerging to established.

The three finalists are:

Your Public Body by Rebecca Salazar

Unorganized Territory by Ellie Sawatzky

Selections From Junebat by John Elizabeth Stintzi

Salazar is a writer from Sudbury, Ont. who is currently a PhD candidate and Vanier scholar in New Brunswick.

Sawatzky is a Kenora, Ont.-based poet, writer and arts organizer. She holds an MFA from the University of British Columbia and was on the 2019 CBC Short Story Prize longlist for the short story The Study of Hidden Animals.

Stintzi is a non-binary writer and visual artist from northwestern Ontario. The novelist, poet, teacher and visual artist lives in Kansas City, Mo.

The jury panel of Jordan Abel, Sue Goyette and Emma Healey chose the three finalists from 212 anonymous works of short fiction.

The winner will receive $10,000. The remaining finalists will each receive $2,500. All three will receive the opportunity to be mentored by an established editor, including feedback on their writing and guidance on their career development.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony hosted by The Next Chapter's Shelagh Rogers in Toronto on May 28, 2019.

Past winners of the RBC Bronwen Wallace Award include Maria Reva, Michael Crummey, Alison Pick and Alissa York.