12 books you heard about on CBC Radio this week
Here's a round-up of the best book and author interviews from CBC Radio from Feb. 1-Feb. 7, 2020.
Reinvention by Arlene Dickinson
As one of the stars of the CBC's hit show Dragons' Den, Arlene Dickinson has invested in many budding entrepreneurs and she's won multiple awards as a business leader. But in 2013, catastrophic flooding in Calgary badly damaged the offices of her marketing company and she found her career and her life turned upside down. In Reinvention, Dickinson opens up about the personal and business difficulties that she faced during this time — and how she recovered and found new purpose.
Heard on: The Next Chapter
All We Knew But Couldn't Say by Joanne Vannicola
Joanne Vannicola was an eight-year-old kid from Montreal when they landed their first professional TV acting gig on Sesame Street. They wrote their first play at 17, made their 1994 film debut with Denys Arcand's Love And Human Remains and has starred on television shows such as Slasher, Rookie Blue and CBC's Being Erica. Their memoir, All We Knew But Couldn't Say, describes enduring physical and emotional abuse and how they moved on and shaped an identity with resilience and determination.
Heard on: The Next Chapter
77 Fragments of a Familiar Ruin by Thomas King
In 2020, Thomas King will turn 77 years old. His latest book, 77 Fragments of a Familiar Ruin, is his first collection of poetry. It features 77 poems that lament what we have lost, lecture us for what we have allowed and looks at what we might still be able to save if we want to keep society prosperous and healthy.
Heard on: The Next Chapter
Music: A Subversive History by Ted Gioia
There's no doubt now that Johann Sebastian Bach and Ludwig von Beethoven are geniuses of their time. But according to Ted Gioia, historians have not served them — and other musicians through the ages — well. While they have become exalted icons of western culture, the more colourful or less savoury parts of their biographies have tended to be whitewashed. Gioia, a music historian himself, argues that music is drained of its vitality when its disruptive nature is overlooked. He explores this in his book, Music: A Subversive History.
Heard on: The Sunday Edition
Things That Art by Lochlann Jain
Lochlann Jain is an illustrator and anthropologist who has no time for restrictive categories. In a new book of drawings called Things That Art: A Graphic Menagerie of Enchanting Curiosity, Jain uses whimsical interplays of words and images to interrogate the order of things. The book is a series of illustrations of various categories of things — from "things that are not a hippo" to "things recommended not so long ago for the resuscitation of the drowned."
Heard on: The Sunday Edition
This Is Not Propaganda by Peter Pomerantsev
This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality explores how governments and leaders create confusion through information — and disinformation — overload. Peter Pomerantsev is a British journalist.
Heard on: As It Happens
Caffeine by Michael Pollan
In his new audiobook Caffeine: How Caffeine Created the Modern World, food writer Michael Pollan unravels the history of coffee, and its caffeine sibling tea, and documents his own experience quitting the drug cold turkey.
Heard on: Day 6
The Rule of the Land by Garrett Carr
Garrett Carr is a map-maker and writer who traveled the entirety of the Irish border — almost 500 kilometres long — by foot and canoe. He chronicled those travels in his book, The Rule of the Land: Walking Ireland's Border.
Heard on: The Sunday Edition
Full Dissidence by Howard Bryant
Howard Bryant is dismayed that the stakes for black athletes speaking out against racial injustice today, like former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, remain as high today as they did half a century ago. The ESPN writer ithe author of a new collection of essays, Full Dissidence: Notes from an Uneven Playing Field, which explores the ongoing tension between race and politics in American sports.
Heard on: The Current
What Algorithms Want by Ed Finn
As more Canadians switch from conventional broadcast to streaming services, our way of watching television is becoming more personalized and less community-oriented. Ed Finn, the director of the Centre for Science and the Imagination at Arizona State University, explores the phenomenon of AI controlling more of our entertainment in What Algorithms Want: Imagination in the Age of Computing.
Heard on: Spark
Secondhand by Adam Minter
American journalist Adam Minter is based in Malaysia. In North America, car seats are sold with an expiration date and instructions to cut the straps so they can't be used after that time. Minter explores this and more in Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale, which looks at what happens to items after they're donated to Goodwill.
Heard on: The Current
The Modern Girl by Jane Nicholas
In the 1920s, a new style icon arrived: flappers — and with it came a moral panic as the change in women's roles now included freedom. The Modern Girl explores this historical moment. Jane Nicholas is a historian at St. Jerome's University at the University of Waterloo.
Heard on: Ideas
