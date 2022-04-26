10 books shortlisted for 2022 Ruth and Sylvia Schwartz Children's Book Awards
Books by Canadian authors Kevin Sands, Caroline Adderson, David A. Robertson are on the 2022 shortlist
Ten Canadian children's books have been shortlisted for the 2022 Ruth and Sylvia Schwartz Children's Book Awards.
The awards are presented annually to recognize artistic excellence in writing and illustration in English-language Canadian children's literature. There is an award for picture books and an award for young adult and middle-grade books.
The winners in each category are selected by juries comprised of young readers, and will each receive $6,000.
The five finalists in the Children's Picture Book Award Category are:
- Hold That Thought! by Bree Galbraith, illustrated by Lynn Scurfield
- A Kid is a Kid is a Kid by Sara O'Leary, illustrated by Qin Leng
- Mii maanda ezhi-gkendmaanh / This Is How I Know by Brittany Luby, illustrated by Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley, translated by Alvin Ted Corbiere & Alan Corbiere
- On the Trapline by David A. Robertson and Julie Flett
- Out into the Big Wide Lake by Paul Harbridge and Josée Bisaillon
The five finalists in the Young Adult / Middle Reader Award Category are:
- Children of the Fox by Kevin Sands
- Firefly by Philippa Dowding
- The School Between Winter and Fairyland by Heather Fawcett
- Sunny Days Inside and Other Stories by Caroline Adderson
- Tremendous Things by Susin Nielsen
The Schwartz Awards are a Canadian literary prize program where student jurors work together to choose the winning books. This year's student juries are from Faywood Arts-Based Curriculum School in North York, Ont.
The picture book winner will be selected by five students in Grade 4 and 6; the winner of the young adult and middle-grade award will be selected by five Grade 8 students.
The Ruth and Sylvia Schwartz Children's Book Awards were established in 1976 by Sylvia Schwartz in memory of her sister, Ruth, a respected Toronto bookseller.
In 2004, the family renamed the awards to honour both sisters.
The winning books will be announced later in June 2022.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?