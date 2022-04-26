10 books shortlisted for 2022 Ruth and Sylvia Schwartz Children's Book Awards

Ten Canadian children's books have been shortlisted for the 2022 Ruth and Sylvia Schwartz Children's Book Awards.

The awards are presented annually to recognize artistic excellence in writing and illustration in English-language Canadian children's literature. There is an award for picture books and an award for young adult and middle-grade books.

The winners in each category are selected by juries comprised of young readers, and will each receive $6,000.

The five finalists in the Children's Picture Book Award Category are:

The five finalists in the Young Adult / Middle Reader Award Category are:

The Schwartz Awards are a Canadian literary prize program where student jurors work together to choose the winning books. This year's student juries are from Faywood Arts-Based Curriculum School in North York, Ont.

The picture book winner will be selected by five students in Grade 4 and 6; the winner of the young adult and middle-grade award will be selected by five Grade 8 students.

The Ruth and Sylvia Schwartz Children's Book Awards were established in 1976 by Sylvia Schwartz in memory of her sister, Ruth, a respected Toronto bookseller.

In 2004, the family renamed the awards to honour both sisters.

The winning books will be announced later in June 2022.