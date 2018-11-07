'You have to give yourself some escape': How painting helps her deal with existence

For Vancouver painter Rebecca Chaperon, painting is an escape — and she definitely doesn't see that as a bad thing. "Escapism, sometimes that can have a negative connotation, but I look at it as: if you don't have some of that space for yourself, existence is so much tougher. So you have to give yourself some escape or oblivion."

"You can't be on 24 hours a day."

Watch the video:

For this Vancouver artist, painting is a meditiative experience. 1:05

For Chaperon, painting is a meditative practice that lasts beyond the time she spends with a brush in her hand. "Say I'm doing a bunch of paintings and I'm working on these gradients that are really soft. As I'm walking home from the studio, I might just be really attuned to all the gradients that I'm seeing."

"It's almost like I'm still painting in my mind."

(Rebecca Chaperon)

(Rebecca Chaperon)

