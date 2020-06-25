What does it mean to be alone? After interviewing dozens of strangers, this play tackles the answers

The new class of Canadian theatre-makers might be stuck at home like the rest of us, but the COVID-19 crisis won't stop them from doing what they love. So when the pandemic struck, the National Theatre School launched Art Apart. Its mission: support projects by emerging artists. Some 100 applicants from across the country have already received a $750 grant from Art Apart. And now, their shows are ready for an audience. Every week, CBC Arts will put the spotlight on one of these original works.

Artist: Katie Clarke

Homebase: Halifax

Project: After This

Loneliness existed long before COVID hit, and playwright Katie Clarke has had a taste of it. An undergrad student at the University of King's College in Halifax, she knows what it's like to be a new person in a new town. (Internships have taken her to Victoria and Vienna.) And inspired by the experience, Clarke's original plan for the spring of 2020 was to develop a show about isolation, community and "what it means to be between places."

The pandemic didn't stop her, though — it just gave her focus.

With the support of Art Apart, Clarke began interviewing strangers this April, asking them about their lives in quarantine. And on Tuesday, June 30, she'll premiere After This, an original piece of documentary theatre pulled from those conversations. A 45-minute recording of the play will air on Facebook Live starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The pandemic plucked most of us from workplaces and classrooms and all the places we gather together. But do we need those physical spaces to stay connected? "I'm starting to understand that it's the people, and the experience, that creates a community, and not the institution itself," says Clarke.

Here, she shares some background on the show.

Katie Clarke, writer and director of After This. (Courtesy of Katie Clarke)

Tell me about After This. What's the story about?

Well, for a long time I've been wanting to write a show about place and about loneliness. Like, the idea of being lonely in a crowd and how the places that we're in facilitate, or don't facilitate, community.

Thinking about that in the context of social isolation and social distancing, I wanted to do interviews and talk to people about their experiences of this new kind of loneliness — or old kind of loneliness, as it kind of turned out.

Who did you interview?

I did around 25 interviews with folks from across Canada, as well as in Israel and Latvia, and I started doing phone or Skype interviews in April and May. I reached out through social networks, through theatre networks and friends of friends to find people who might have different perspectives on their experience of the pandemic and of social isolation.

What's the range of experiences they cover?

I started with a lot of students, a lot of artists, but they ranged in age from 18 to probably 75: community leaders, students, mothers. I used the pieces of those transcribed interviews to create a script. I took 10 of the voices, and put them together into kind of an arc.

Tessa Hill performs in After This. (Courtesy of Katie Clarke)

What are some of the questions you asked everyone?

The first question was always: "What does community mean to you?" And then I would also ask, like, how these people created community, and how it maybe changed in isolation.

There were four words that we talked about: isolation, loneliness, solitude and alone-ness. And I asked people to speak to those four words, just to comment on any that stood out to them — or all of them.

I imagine the show will probably answer this question a bit, but what did you find surprising about what they had to say?

Something that I found really beautiful was someone said that they thought this isolation and this loneliness felt a lot more familiar than we wanted to admit. For me, what I really got from it was that the pandemic, and orders of social distancing and social isolation, have forced a slowness upon a lot of people. It's not a way that we're used to living.

There's this expectation from our schools and from our places of work — and from everything we do day to day — that we do things fast, and that we are quote-unquote productive.

Stopping work, stopping school, not being in constant connection: it allows us to maybe realize how those institutions or spaces that represented community before weren't necessarily what pulled a community together. Because we still have community now — we're just recognizing that care and connection with other people is what ties us together.

Moneesha “Misha” Bakshi appears in a scene from After This. (Courtesy of Katie Clarke)

You've been asking people about how the pandemic's affected them, but how about you? How have you been hit?

I feel very, very lucky. I felt very fortunate to get this grant and be supported to do theatre.

I had planned to stay in Halifax for the summer, and I was applying for a bunch of different internships in the winter and in the spring. A lot of them evaporated as COVID set in, but one fortunately did not. I'm currently working for the Halifax Cycling Coalition doing community outreach and partnerships.

This is a brand new project, so do you have any future plans for it? What's next?

Yeah. It belongs in a virtual form for right now, but I have definitely thought about what it might look like to mount it in a theatre.

When we're on the other side of this, do you think your approach to theatre will be different in any way?

Yeah.

I don't think there is a way to create theatre without first creating a sense of trust and community between the actors. It's kind of a general thing that you do, but that was a lot harder in isolation because we were all video calling. We were on a Zoom call when we did our first script reading, and everybody filmed from separate locations.

I guess it just really reinforced, for me, a practice of directing that involves so much groundwork before you even start looking at the script. It's doing exercises. It's thinking about the characters; it's thinking together. It's hearing feedback from other people.

I'm thinking even more about how I want to come back to the physical space and have people in the same room. To me, what you're building is always community first, and this is a show about community.

This conversation has been edited and condensed.

After This. Featuring Benjamin Burchell, Tessa Hill, Adriana Loewen, David Woroner, Jessica Hannaford, James Ersil, Hannah Peres, Moneesha "Misha" Bakshi, Marlee Sansom, Keely Olstad. Written by Katie Clarke. Directed by Katie Clarke. Tuesday, June 30 at 7:30 ET. Watch the performance on Facebook.

CBC Arts understands that this is an incredibly difficult time for artists and arts organizations across this country. We will do our best to provide valuable information, share inspiring stories of communities rising up and make us all feel as (virtually) connected as possible as we get through this together. If there's something you think we should be talking about, let us know by emailing us at cbcarts@cbc.ca. See more of our COVID-related coverage here.