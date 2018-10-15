We asked for your Inktober drawings, and did you ever deliver!

Hello! You're reading the CBC Arts newsletter, and if you like what you see, stick around! Sign up here, and every Sunday we'll send you a fresh email packed with art, culture and a metric truckload of eye candy, hand-picked by our small and mighty team. Here's what we've been talking about this week.

Who knew so many of you were doing Inktober?

This time last week, we asked you to send us a note if you were doing this year's challenge, and we heard back from so many readers — some pros, some doodlers, all awesome.

Let's put it this way: if we had a fridge, every last millimetre would be plastered with your drawings right now, but then, we wouldn't want to keep all this great stuff to ourselves! We're going to share a bunch of them here.

Can't wait to see how the month unfolds for everyone, and until then, say "hi" to just a few of the folks who sent us pics of how their Inktobers are going so far...

Victoria Levesque (@theradcyclist)

(Courtesy of Victoria Levesque)

Lenny Gallant (@birdmouse)

(Courtesy of Lenny Gallant)

Mariana Hernandez (@weforgotlilacs)

(Courtesy of Mariana Hernandez)

Claire Watson (@clairewatsonart)

(Courtesy of Claire Watson)

Courtney Clinton (@clinton.courtney)

(Courtesy of Courtney Clinton)

And now, on to this week's collection of not-so-random links.

No pen? No problem — even if it is the middle of Inktober. These artists make incredible things out of paper.

(Instagram/@misscloudymtl)

(Instagram/@misscloudymtl)

Check out those (ori)gams. Montreal artists Pauline Loctin (a.k.a. Miss Cloudy) and Melika Dez have an exhibition of work from their "Plié Project" appearing at the city's Ausgang Plaza to Nov. 4. The models in Dez's photos are dancers from companies all over the world, but we're all about what they're wearing: original paper sculptures by Loctin that express movement, flexibility — and that spot on the Venn Diagram where dancers and origami overlap. (You know, they both "plié," or "fold.") Lots to see on Instagram, too.

(Instagram/@asya_kozina)

Ukrainian artist Asya Kozina has basically redefined the word "haircut." Click to see some of her towering baroque paper wigs.

(Instagram/@paperboyo)

(Instagram/@paperboyo)

Like Asya, London-based artist Rich McCor (a.k.a. @paperboyo) is a bit of an Instagram star — with 396K followers, a coffee table book, etc. His account's loaded with sight gags, travel snapshots overlaid with goofy hand-made paper cut-outs — and McCor actually Instagrammed his way around Toronto a while back. Obviously, that's the CN Tower in the above picture, but we threw in a photo of another low-key local landmark, too. Can anyone ID the location? (Email your best guess. No cheating.)

You've got to see this

(Courtesy of Art Spin)

What's inside these storage lockers? Just 20 original art projects that you can explore for free - What's art? What's someone's pile of old Halloween decorations? The lines are being blurred (on purpose!) at this 10-day art show, and we talked to the curators about what's in store for you at Holding Patterns.

(CBC Arts)

This parade is murder - You know, murder. Like a murder of CROWS. Fun fact about Charlottetown: for the last eight years, the people there have been storming the streets every summer for a parade they call the "March of the Crows." What's it all about? And is P.E.I. secretly the goth capital of the world? Yeah, no, but you'll want to find out why this event has turned into a raucous tradition.

(CBC Arts)

Party-bots in disguise - We are so optimus primed to bring you this story. Hang out with the Cybertronic Spree, a crew of robot rockers who started as a Transformers cover band. But as the Hasbro-trademarked saying goes, they're more than meets the eye.

Follow this artist

(Courtesy of the artist)

Anna Firth (@tallgrill) - Feeling stuck? Vancouver artist Anna Firth can relate, and the infinite loops that she animates would give M.C. Escher the spins. We featured some of her work on last week's episode ofCBC Arts: Exhibitionists, but she's always adding fresh material to her Instagram.

