Think you're making the most of your patio? These artists converted theirs into a printmaking studio

In our self-shot video series COVID Residencies, we're checking out how artists are adapting their practices in isolation, whether it's diving into different processes or getting lost in their sketchbooks.

Typical apartment patios usually have a couple chairs, a small table and maybe a plant or two. But Vancouver artists Sara-Jeanne Bourget and Mark Johnsen have converted their patio into a printmaking studio and virtual residency.

Using a small etching press, Sara and Mark have been able to create stunning prints without leaving their apartment. Their work hasn't been commenting directly on COVID, but Sara believes that subconsciously their work has been inspired by the lockdown because it includes visuals of chains and nets.

(Patio Press)

The virtual residency has allowed Patio Press to collaborate with artists from across the country. Artists create their own stencil via linocuts or woodcuts at home, then mail the stencil to Patio Press. From there, Mark and Sara use the stencil to create the print with the etching press and ink.

In this video, watch the small but mighty press in action. Check out Patio Press' work and collaborations here.

(Patio Press)

