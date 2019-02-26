The Oscars are finally over, and CBC Arts has released an arts and culture podcast to celebrate

Once upon a time in a far off land called 2017, CBC Arts launched a weekly Facebook Live talk series called State of the Arts. Hosted by Amanda Parris, Peter Knegt and Romeo Candido, the 17-episode first season offered insightful, intelligent and occasionally silly commentary on timely arts and culture topics in Canada and around the world from the unique perspective of its trio of hosts. And now they're back — except things are a little different this time around.

For State of the Arts 2.0, we've ditched the Facebook Live, moved Amanda, Peter and Romeo into a new studio and have piloted dual formats: a podcast, and a video of them recording said podcast. You can choose your own adventure, or double down!

To kick things off, they're talking about this:

discussing the very good and the very bad when it came to this past weekend's divisive Oscars (guess how many of us wanted Green Book to win best picture?)

counting down the best moments from Canadian awards shows past (yes, they exist — and they also are often worth watching!)

introducing two new regular additions to State of the Arts: a 60-second (ish) guide to art events across Canada and a segment loosely based on Jessie Spano's infamous caffeine pill addiction speech from Saved By The Bell where we all offer up what is making us so excited, so excited, so...scared in arts and culture right now (you'll see what we mean, we promise.)

Listen to the podcast here:





Watch the video here:

While you watch or listen, let's give our hosts a full introduction!

By day, Amanda Parris writes a weekly column for CBC Arts, hosts three CBC television series (CBC Arts: Exhibitionists, The Filmmakers and From The Vaults) and is the radio host of Marvin's Room on CBC Music. By night, she writes stories for the stage and screen. In Amanda's past lives, she was an educator who wrote arts-based curriculum, attended numerous acting auditions and dreamed of opening a school that Blue Ivy Carter would attend. Over the course of her career, Amanda has worn a variety of hats, working as an educator, a researcher, an actor and a community organizer. She is the co-founder of the award-winning alternative education organization Lost Lyrics, and worked with The Remix Project and the Manifesto Festival. She is a frequently requested speaker who has delivered keynotes at numerous summits and festivals, including U.N. conferences around the world. Parris completed her Honours B.A. degree in Political Science and Women's Studies at York University and her M.A. degree in Sociology of Education at the University of Toronto. She was a playwright in residence at Cahoots Theatre and Alameda Theatre and studied writing and acting at b current, anitafrika dub theatre and The Lee Strasberg Institute of Film and Theatre.

Romeo Candido is an award-winning content creator with experience in narrative and factual storytelling for film, television and digital platforms. By day he is the senior producer of CBC Arts, but lives parallel lives as a member of the Filipinx band DATU and as a writer and director who has worked on a broad array of projects, ranging from quirky television comedies (Second Jen) to action-packed digital series (Sudden Master) to Asian horror feature-length films (AngPamana: The Inheritance) to multi-platform musicals (Prison Dancer: The Musical) to upcoming sci-fi Netflix dramas (Another Life) and factual television art series (CBC Arts: Exhibitionists). Candido has been nominated for a Canadian Screen Award, a Rocky Award and seven Dora Mavor Moore Awards for his work in television, web and theatre.

Peter Knegt is a writer, media maker and arts curator. He began his career as a film journalist, writing for Variety, Salon, Film Quarterly and, most notably, Indiewire, where he was on staff for nearly a decade. Through that work, he's profiled everyone from Madonna to Tilda Swinton to Werner Herzog and covered essentially every major film festival in the world. In 2011, he wrote his first book, About Canada: Queer Rights, a historical account of Canadian LGBTQ communities that continues to be taught at universities across Canada. He began making his own films in 2014 with the short "Good Morning", which screened at over 50 film festivals around the world and gained an unexpected cult following among gay men in China. Since, he's directed four additional shorts and began working as a writer and producer for the CBC Arts, where he's played a leading role in the creation of the series The Filmmakers (2017) and Canada's a Drag (2018) and created a popular weekly column on LGBTQ arts and culture, Queeries. He also recently became a renowned Whoopi Goldberg-related conspiracy theorist.