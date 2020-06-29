The Doras are going virtual tonight — here's where you can watch the awards live

Tonight — Monday, June 29th at 7:30pm ET — this year's edition of the Dora Awards honouring theatre, dance and opera productions in Toronto will take place virtually and stream live on the Dora Awards YouTube channel followed by the Dora Dance Party on Zoom from 8:30-9:30pm. Not only is this the first time the awards will be held virtually, but it's also the first time the long-running award show will be broadcast.

Despite the season being cut short by the pandemic, Toronto stages saw 135 companies present 160 eligible productions. As the whole industry struggles in this new future, the theme of this year's show reflects that: perseverance in the face of isolation.

Jully Black in 'Caroline, or Change' (Dahlia Katz/Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre)

Rick Mercer opens the show, and the broadcast features more CBC stars as presenters and special guests throughout the night, including Jean Yoon and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee of Kim's Convenience, Aurora Browne from Baroness von Sketch Show, and Kris Siddiqi, co-creator and star of CBC Gem's Bit Playas. The show will end with a performance from Juno and Gemini Award winner Jully Black, who is also nominated for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role in the Musical Theatre Division for her performance in Caroline, or Change.

Stream the Dora Awards tonight at 7:30pm ET on the Dora Awards YouTube channel and join the Virtual Dora Dance party after the show featuring DJ RAINER. The link to join the dance party will be available at tapa.ca at 8:00pm ET.

For more information on the Dora Awards visit the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts at tapa.ca.