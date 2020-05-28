Strange things happen in isolation — like sculpting a huge hog in your house

In our self-shot video series COVID Residencies, we're checking out how artists are adapting their practices in isolation, whether it's diving into different processes or getting lost in their sketchbooks.

David Constantino Salazar is used to working at a variety of scales, but the pig that's currently sitting in his house is a bit on the massive side. The work's called Hogtown, and it's at home because he can't work in the studio, and his children are out of school - homeschooling has become a priority, and some of that takes place around (or on) the giant hog.

(David Constantino Salazar)

In this video, Salazar talks about how Hogtown was inspired by the imbalance relationship we have with our environment and its animals, the ones we keep as pets or the ones we farm. And he'll explain how a signature feature of the sculpture - the impetuous tongue his pig is sticking out - was inspired by watching his kids at play.

(David Constantino Salazar)

