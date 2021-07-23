Silla & Rise bring together a union of Inuit throat singing and EDM in this riveting performance

Cynthia Pitsiulak (Kimmirut, NU), Charlotte Qamaniq (Iglulik, NU), and Rise Ashen (Ottawa, ON) make up the Juno-nominated musical group Silla & Rise, who shared their riveting performance of their song "Windy (Anurijuq)" in Ottawa, to celebrate Emancipation Day. In this clip from the special, Silla & Rise combine Inuit throat singing with EDM (electronic dance music), seamlessly blending together the traditional and the contemporary.

(Silla & Rise)

But what is Inuit throat singing?

Throat singing is a musical form that has roots all over the world. However, Inuit throat singing, or katajjaq, is unique because it is typically done between two women, facing each other, while harmonizing breaths.

While no records were kept as to when exactly it started, it has been said it was used by Inuit women as sort of a game to pass the time while the men went away to hunt. The first one to run out of breath or start laughing loses.

