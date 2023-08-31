Sharon, Lois and Bram gave us a childhood love anthem. Now, a new book

(Photo: CBC Still Photo Collection )

Music was woven into every aspect of our school day, growing up in Thunder Bay, Ontario. It was part of morning announcements, school mass and even math lessons, but sometimes it was just an excuse to take a break from classes — for both the students and the teachers.

On random Friday afternoons, post-lunch, the teachers might usher the students into the music room and wheel in a 22-inch television bolted to a TV stand. It was an absolute thrill for this young second grader as the VCR whirled to life and we were treated to a compilation of Raffi, Fred Penner and, of course, Sharon, Lois and Bram from The Elephant Show, which would then lead to a group sing-along of the closing song, "Skinnamarink."

"Skinnamarink" is one of those songs that Canadians who grew up in the 80s can dive into with ease, complete with the hand gestures. It's Sharon, Lois and Bram's signature love song and was performed at the end of every one of their concerts and every episode of their series. It was the love anthem kids needed and the love anthem we carried with us through the years.

Sadly, Lois Lilienstein passed away in 2015, but Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison continue to carry on the legacy, encouraging families to sing 'I love you.' They celebrate the 45th anniversary of their very first album this year. They also just released their third children's book, based on another one of their popular songs, Peanut Butter & Jelly , with illustrations by Qin Leng and story by Randi Hampson, Sharon's daughter.

I got to chat with Sharon and Bram during their visit to Fan Expo Canada.

Before we begin, I need to ask a question that's been plaguing me for nearly 40 years. Why an elephant?

Bram: We decided that ["One Elephant, Deux Elephants"] was going to be part of our first concert. And as it turns out, the Toronto Dance Theatre production of Babar the Elephant was happening nearby. They had a bunch of Babar suits that they used in their dance production. And we decided to borrow one of them to use in our concert… And when the song came on, out came this elephant character in the borrowed Babar costume.

Sharon: So it was sort of almost by chance. We said, "Wouldn't that be nice?" It's not a clever marketing campaign — just a sweet idea. And so we borrowed a costume and added an elephant. And little did we know that we were adding something that was going to be with us forever.

In a recent interview with Toronto Life, you both said that your career has been "pure joy." How has that joy been reflected back onto you from the audience through the years?

Bram: People say, "Where do you get all your energy?" And I say, "Well, it comes right from the audience" because once they start singing, all that energy comes right to you over the footlights and energizes you. It's a totally different experience from singing in a recording studio. The whole dynamic is different. In the concert, it's bringing everybody along with you. It's about the spirit.

As soon as we start singing and people sing with us, you can see the connections between the generations out there in the audience with parents and children singing together. There's a lot of hugging going on. There's a lot of doing things together and there's a lot of smiling.

Sharon: And that, of course, energizes all of us. It fills us with pleasure and gives us the energy to just go on and on and on.

What is it about the songs that you have curated and performed through the years that speaks to you and says this is what's going to connect with kids?

Bram: Sharon and I are both rooted in folk music, and there's something about folk songs that you don't know who created them because they've been passed down for generations and changed to suit the individuals and to suit the times. And we've done the same. We've made some changes as well. And they become you. They become part of you. And that's why we love that source. It's an ocean repertoire.

Sharon: We don't ever sing or record a song that we don't like. We choose songs first and foremost because we like them. They're fun or they're good music. They're fun to sing. They're accessible musically. Sometimes they're not accessible, but they take some time to become accessible… And I think we've worked with children and families for so long, we have an instinct for what's going to work with an audience. And it's important to know that some songs are beautiful and they're important to include in a TV show or on a record, but they won't work in a live audience. And we generally know which songs they are. If we don't know, we find out really quickly.

Humour also played a huge part in the songs and how people respond to them. Is that something that was consciously added or did it just come natural with performing for children?

Bram: It comes natural and just seems to be part of the whole thing. And I happen to think that laughter is a very healthy activity. I mean, not only is it fun, which it is, it's also good for you.

Skinnamarink has been played at the end of every concert and every show. Why is that?

Sharon: Oh, it's a lovely song with a lovely message and it's very accessible. Everybody sings it. They sing it to us, they sing it to each other. They sing it within their families. It's a perfect song. And it's the perfect message to end the time that we spend together.

In the 45+ years of performing, what can you say is your greatest joy?

Bram: We've travelled and we've carried the music that we know and love to people in all kinds of places. We've been in all of the big halls in Canada and many in the United States, but we've been in small places, too, whether it's the school gyms or just the community room. And we get to be nose to nose with people who are there. And that has its own personal and wonderful strength of connection that we love. And it's been filling us up all these years.

Sharon: There's nothing better than seeing families singing together. As Bram said, that fills us up.

Celebrating 10 years with Sharon, Lois and Bram Duration 2:22 Throngs of children turn out for a free show by the popular children's performers. Aired Oct. 15, 1988 on CBC's Saturday Report.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.