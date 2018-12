Video

Seen & Heard: Being direct isn't rude

In Seen & Heard a Deaf and hearing theatre company puts on a show in both verbal and sign language. There are big differences in norms between those languages and in this video the play's director Jack Volpe explains how pointing and other ways of being direct aren't considered rude in Deaf communities.

In Seen & Heard a Deaf and hearing theatre company puts on a show in both verbal and sign language. There are big differences in norms between those languages and in this video the play's director Jack Volpe explains how pointing and other ways of being direct aren't considered rude in Deaf communities. 1:46