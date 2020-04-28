See the move, be the move. Introducing the next generation of dance in The Move 3: Kids

Season 3 of The Move launches Friday, May 15th and features performances from nine of the most incredible young dancers in Canada. Stream the first two seasons now on CBC Gem.

Last season, the Canadian Screen Award-nominated series The Move brought you eight of Canada's most dynamic choreographers and the incredible stories of what makes them dance. The Globe and Mail's John Dolye called it "a gem of a series."

This season we return to the dancefloor, but this time with a group of kids who would've ate your lunch at the school dance — you know, if school was still a thing. From hoop dance to hip hop, watch as nine performers — all under 18 — share their stories and break down their moves.

Theland Kicknosway (CBC Arts)

This season features:

Theland Kicknosway , a 16-year-old Indigenous hoop dancer who brings modern flare to traditional dance

Khiyla Aynne , a 12-year-old actress and hip hop dancer who has shared the stage with Justin Bieber and Ellen

Roman Pesino , a 10-year-old fresh off his run with the Raptors Lil Ballas dance pack

Ethan Burden , a 15-year-old popper from Ottawa who, at 13, was asked to join Team Canada at the World Hip Hop & Breakdance Championship

Izzy Watson , a 9-year-old competitive dancehall dancer

Tessa Kozma , an 11-year-old actress and ballet dancer who trained with some of the best at Canada's National Ballet School

Mats Nixon , a 17-year-old tap dancer who just started competing in adult categories

Wyatt Moss , a 12-year-old rising star in theatre who is set to take the lead in a currently postponed production of Billy Elliot

Michaela Beck, a 16-year-old competitive acro dancer and LGTBQ youth who graces the series with a powerful and personal dance around her transition

Khiyla Aynne (CBC Arts)

It all hits CBC Gem on Friday, May 15th. Watch the first two seasons here and get ready to move.