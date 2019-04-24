Sandra Oh's National Arts Centre Award is another highlight in her boundless legacy

Sandra Oh has become a household name in Canada. As a critically acclaimed actress, she's widely known for many of her dramatic roles in both film and television. So it comes as no surprise that this year's Governor General's Performing Arts Awards will be awarding the Killing Eve star with the 2019 National Arts Centre Award — an award recognizing the extraordinary work of an artist in their past performance year.

The GGPAAs are Canada's highest honour in the performing arts and this year's award ceremony is taking place on April 26, followed by the red carpet gala on April 27.

The actor and producer is receiving a National Arts Centre Award. 1:37

Sandra Oh's work in both film and television can only be described as groundbreaking. Originally from Ottawa, she is well-known for her role on the hit ABC TV medical drama Grey's Anatomy. More recently, she's been recognized for her star role in the hit BBC America spy series Killing Eve, for which she recently won her second Golden Globe award — making her the first woman of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes. And not only did she make history for winning, but she also became the first Canadian to co-host the Globes this year.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Oh has had many recognizable roles in films like Double Happiness, The Red Violin, Sideways, Under the Tuscan Sun, The Princess Diaries, Catfight and countless other. Now as she becomes a recipient of the National Arts Centre Award, Oh's legacy will only continue to break ground — just like her career.

